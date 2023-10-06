J&J will not enforce TB drug patent

Johnson & Johnson has confirmed that it will not enforce the patents for its tuberculosis treatment bedaquiline, marketed as Sirturo. The drug’s primary patent expired earlier this year; after a public campaign, J&J granted a Swiss nonprofit licenses to produce generic versions. The announcement is intended to reassure other companies that want to manufacture generic versions, the firm says.
