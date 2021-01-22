Lanxess to buy 2 French disinfectant makers

Lanxess is expanding its disinfection business with two acquisitions. The specialty chemical firm has signed an agreement to purchase Intace, a French specialist in fungicides for packaging, for an undisclosed sum. Lanxess is also negotiating the $85 million purchase of the French livestock disinfection products maker Theseo, a deal it expects to close midyear. “We are actively participating in the market consolidation of the consumer protection sector,” Nicolas Gallacier, Lanxess’s global business director for biocides, says in a statement.
