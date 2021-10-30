Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Infectious disease

Covid-19

How pregnancy affects COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

After receiving both shots, pregnant and lactating people’s initially weaker immune response becomes as robust as the general populations’

by Laura Howes
October 30, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A pregnant belly.
Credit: Shutterstock
After receiving both COVID-19 vaccine doses, pregnant and lactating people have a robust protective response.

In good news for pregnant and lactating people, a recent study has shown that messenger RNA–based COVID-19 vaccines induce a robust antibody response in those who get both of the recommended shots (Sci. Transl. Med. 2021, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abi8631). During pregnancy and lactation, the immune system modifies itself because if it reacts too strongly, the body will reject the growing fetus. But the system also needs to protect against infection and pass immunity to the baby. To understand how these changes in the immune system might alter the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, Andrea Edlow at Harvard Medical School and colleagues monitored the levels of protective antibodies generated after immunization. The scientists found that though pregnant and lactating people made fewer protective antibodies after the first vaccine dose than a control group, the difference disappeared after the second dose. Because antibodies are also transferred via the placenta and human milk, timing vaccination doses during pregnancy could also help protect the baby. In a second study, the researchers also found differences depending on the sex of the fetus (Sci. Transl. Med. 2021, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abi7428). People carrying male fetuses had fewer antibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection and passed fewer antibodies across the placenta than those carrying female fetuses.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

First RSV immunization for young children approved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A fourth jab boosts immunity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial protein could eliminate need for adjuvants in flu vaccines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE