Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microbiome

Gut bugs inflame arthritis

Peptidoglycans from the microbiome have a role in inflammation

by Laura Howes
March 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

People with aching joints and arthritis might be surprised to learn that their pain might start partly in the gut. Singapore-based researchers have shown that there is a link between autoimmune arthritis and the gut microbiome (Nat. Microbiol. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41564-019-0381-1). The human body is home to trillions of bacteria collectively known as microbiota. These bugs coexist with us and can release small molecules that circulate throughout the body, including bacterial peptidoglycans. These fragments of the bacterial cell wall are released when bacteria remodel their cells. Some are involved in immunostimulation, sleep promotion, and fever. Yue Wang’s team at the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology decided to investigate the role of the circulating peptidoglycans in autoimmune arthritis. They found that increasing the amounts of peptidoglycans in the blood speeds up disease development in mice that are bred to have arthritis. But a single injection of a peptidoglycan antibody that the group developed stops symptoms progressing. Treated mice stayed free of joint swelling and pain. The researchers also found that the same antibody halts another autoimmune disease, autoimmune encephalomyelitis, in mice. The researchers suggest that peptidoglycan levels in the blood could serve as a biomarker for autoimmune diseases and could even be a drug target for diseases like arthritis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cough Suppressant Tames Type 2 Diabetes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blocking Protein Transport Protects Neurons
Sneaking Antibodies Into The Brain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE