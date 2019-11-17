Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microbiome

Patients given probiotics in the ICU get more blood infections

Probiotic bug strains found in the blood of hospital patients

by Laura Howes
November 17, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A top-down photo of an open pill bottle with capsules inside.
Credit: Shutterstock

Researchers analyzing patients in the intensive care unit in Boston Children’s Hospital have found that probiotic bugs can cause bacteremia and acquired antibiotic resistance (Nat. Med. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41591-019-0626-9). In recent years, health-care providers have been increasingly giving probiotics to hospital patients when they are admitted. Beneficial bacteria can help protect against infections such as ventilator- associated pneumonia and sepsis. But some doctors have concerns that live bacteria may cause infections in patients with weak immune systems. A team led by Thomas J. Sandora and Gregory P. Priebe at Boston Children’s Hospital found that patients given Lactobacillus rhamnosus strain GG probiotics have higher rates of blood infection—1.1% compared with 0.009% for patients not given probiotics when admitted. The researchers found that the strains of bacteria in people with blood infections matched that of the probiotic medication. It isn’t yet clear whether the bugs are infecting patients through the gut or intravenous line contamination. For now, the researchers say when it comes to using probiotics in the ICU, the risks need to be weighed against the benefits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two studies analyze the aftermath of antibiotics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zinc worsens C. difficile infections
Gut Bacteria Can Help Fight Cancer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE