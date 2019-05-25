Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microbiome

Sauerkraut bacteria signal the immune system

Metabolite from lactic acid bacteria activates immune cells

by Laura Howes
May 25, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Sauerkraut
Credit: Shutterstock
The bacteria that produce sauerkraut could affect your immune system.

Fermented foods are known to be good for you, and good old-fashioned sauerkraut made by fermenting cabbage with lactic acid bacteria is no exception. Claudia Stäubert and colleagues at Leipzig University were investigating hydroxycarboxylic acid (HCA) receptors when they discovered that a molecule produced by sauerkraut bacteria, D-phenyllactic acid, binds strongly to one of those receptors, HCA3 (PLOS Genet. 2019, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pgen.1008145). The team fed volunteers sauerkraut and found high levels of D-phenyllactic acid in their blood and urine, high enough to activate the volunteers’ immune cells. This observation suggests that sauerkraut plays a physiological role as well as a nutritional one, a finding that Thue Schwartz of the University of Copenhagen says is “truly interesting.”

Structure of D-phenyllactic acid

HCA3 is found in only humans and apes. By using bioinformatics, Stäubert’s team showed that the gene for HCA3 entered the ape genome around the same time as did the gene for alcohol dehydrogenase, which helps us break down toxic alcohols. These findings make a “compelling case” that a change in diet modified the molecular biology of our primate ancestors, says Steven Benner of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Propionate has metabolic side effects in people
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Gut Microbes Cut Choline Down To Size
Newly Discovered Hormone Burns Energy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE