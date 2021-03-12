BASF invests in biosurfactants

BASF is deepening its involvement in glycolipid surfactants with two deals. BASF has taken a stake in Allied Carbon Solutions, becoming the Japanese sophorolipid specialist’s largest shareholder. In 2020, BASF and Allied launched a sophorolipid ingredient in Asia called BioToLife, which the firms say offers surfactant and antimicrobial action. Separately, BASF and the English biosurfactant maker Holiferm will jointly develop other glycolipid surfactants for use in home care, personal care, and industrial formulations. Both BASF partners make their surfactants by fermentation.
