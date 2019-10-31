Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Sending Huntington’s protein to the garbage

Researchers screen over 3,000 compounds to find small molecules that clear mutant huntingtin protein

by Laura Howes
October 31, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Researchers in China and the UK have found small molecules that seem to bind and help dispose of the protein implicated in Huntington’s disease. The findings could be a major step forward for treating the disease, researchers say (Nature 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1722-1).

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder. It’s caused by a mutation that leads to a version of the huntingtin protein with a long portion made of the amino acid glutamine. When this protein misfolds, it aggregates in neurons, eventually causing the nerve cells to degrade and die.

Boxun Lu and coworkers at Fudan University, and their collaborators at the University of Plymouth, wanted to find a treatment that would help neurons clear out this harmful mutant protein. They screened over 3,000 compounds for ones that interact with both the mutant huntingtin protein (mHTT) and LC3B, which is involved in protein cleanup. After finding two hits, they looked for similar compounds and then tested those for activity. Their lead compounds reduced mHTT levels in human neuron cell cultures and changed the symptoms of Huntington’s disease in mouse and fly models. The researchers also used microscopy to find the compound-bound proteins in the autophagosome, a structure that degrades proteins.

Developing small molecules that bind specifically to mHTT to facilitate its clearance would represent a major advance, says Hilal Lashuel, who works to understand protein misfolding in neurodegenerative diseases at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL). However, Lashuel notes that the study didn’t explore the structural basis of the compounds' specificity or how they link the two proteins.

Lu says he sees these compounds as an entry point to therapeutics. Meanwhile, Lashuel says, there are details missing that he is interested in. Luckily, the compounds tested by Lu and colleagues are commercially available. “We have already ordered these compounds,” Lashuel says of his group, because the researchers see the potential and plan to explore the mechanism in greater detail.

CORRECTION

This story was updated on Nov. 1, 2019, to clarify Lu's affiliation and a sentence about the structural basis of the compounds' specificity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking a wider look at tau modifications
New Neurodegeneration Sites Found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Drug Leads For Protein Misfolding
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE