Givaudan inks ingredient deals with Ginkgo and Manus Bio

The flavor and fragrance firm Givaudan is delving deeper into synthetic biology through deals with Ginkgo Bioworks and Manus Bio. The firms aren’t sharing details, saying only that Ginkgo will aim to make “products such as those that are only available in minute quantities in nature” and that Manus will develop “natural and sustainable materials.” Both Ginkgo and Manus manipulate microorganisms to make custom small molecules, peptides, and proteins. Givaudan’s deal with Manus builds on a partnership that the firms say has yielded a food and beverage ingredient that will be available later this year.
