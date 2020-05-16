Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthetic Biology

Linking photosynthesis and hydrogen production in algae

Researchers make photosystem I hydrogenase hybrids to generate hydrogen in living systems

by Laura Howes
May 16, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Tubes filled with green liquid containing photosynthesizing cyanobacteria
Credit: Kirstin Gutekunst
Living systems, like the cyanobacteria in these tubes, could produce hydrogen indefinitely.

As researchers look for sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels, one focus is clean-burning hydrogen. Hydrogen is often produced through steam methane reforming and electrolysis of water—energy-intensive processes associated with production of greenhouse gases. A climate-neutral approach needs to be based on renewable energy like sunlight. In the past, researchers have coupled photosystems or photosensitizers with hydrogen-producing catalysts in various ways, but now two separate groups report managing this feat in living systems, paving the way for organisms to produce hydrogen sustainably for as long as the cells stay alive. At Kiel University, Kirstin Gutekunst and colleagues genetically fused a hydrogenase enzyme to part of the photosynthetic machinery called photosystem I (PSI) in a Synechocystis cyanobacterium (Nat. Energy 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41560-020-0609-6). Separately, Iftach Yacoby of Tel Aviv University and Kevin Redding of Arizona State University led a team that did something similar in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii (Energy Environ. Sci. 2020, DOI: 10.1039/c9ee03859k). Researchers say these studies lay important groundwork for developing living systems that can produce useful chemicals from light.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE