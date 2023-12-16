Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

From the archives: The 2010s

The chemical deal of the century

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 16, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

C&EN's From the Archives logo.

On Dec. 11, 2015, Dow Chemical and DuPont unveiled their $130 billion merger. In the chemical news business, “Dow merges with DuPont” was long a joke, a “when pigs fly” expression for the biggest story that could break—but that no one expected actually would. What’s more, on the same day, Dow announced that it was buying out Corning in the decades-old Dow Corning silicone joint venture. It turned out that Dow CEO Andrew Liveris had been considering the bold idea of merging with DuPont for some time, and when Edward Breen became DuPont’s CEO in November 2015, Liveris found a willing negotiating partner. An activist investor, Nelson Peltz, had been hounding DuPont to streamline. Moreover, Monsanto’s failed bid for Syngenta earlier in the year kicked off merger fever in agricultural chemicals. The plan was for DowDuPont to be a temporary entity that would later split in three. The agricultural chemical and seed divisions of Dow and DuPont would become one company. Commodity-focused businesses, like polymer units from both firms, would go to a materials science company. A specialty product company would combine Dow and DuPont businesses in electronic materials, food ingredients, and protective materials like Kevlar. With a few modifications, Liveris and Breen kept to this plan, creating the present-day Corteva Agriscience, Dow, and DuPont. Notable, too, is how C&EN reported the big news. On Dec. 9, before the announcement was official, C&EN published an online story about rumors of the coming transaction. On Dec. 11 itself, we published a quick story on our website in the morning and a more in-depth piece later in the day after the CEO conference call. When C&EN began back in 1923, the technology to be so responsive to unfolding events wasn’t at our disposal.

A screengrab of a previous C&EN news story about the merge of Dow Chemical and DuPont from 2015.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Doyle is out, Breen is in at DuPont
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont names new leaders for DuPont, Corteva
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont names its 3 planned spin-offs
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE