Short CO₂ supply may complicate COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The world got good pandemic news for a change when COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and from a collaboration between Pfizer and BioNTech showed promising results in late-stage clinical trials. Moderna’s vaccine needs to be shipped and stored at –20 °C, which most conventional freezers can achieve. But the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needs to be at –70 °C, which is best done with dry ice. And therein lies a problem.

Dry ice is made by compressing and cooling liquid carbon dioxide. It accounts for about 20% of US demand for CO 2 . The trouble is, CO 2 is in short supply. Most CO 2 in the US is captured from ethanol and ammonia production, both of which are down right now, explains Jeff Holyoak, vice president of market development at the dry ice equipment maker TomCO 2 Systems.

Depressed ammonia prices in the US have led to plant shutdowns, Holyoak says, and weak demand for fuel ethanol has many plants idle. On top of that, demand for dry ice is already up because of an increase in home delivery of frozen groceries. “There’s certainly a lot of fear in the market right now,” he says.

Josh Pringle, vice president for business development at the instrument maker CO2Meter, agrees that CO 2 supply is tight. “The analogy I always use is pizza. At some point, you just can’t cut the pizza into any smaller slices. The only way to keep everyone happy is to make a larger pizza. Right now, they can’t make enough CO 2 .”

The ethanol industry is recovering, says Geoff Cooper, CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, an ethanol trade group. But it is still capturing 25% less CO 2 than it was this time last year. Not all ethanol plants capture their CO 2 , Cooper says, so creating incentives for them to do so could alleviate the problem while also addressing climate change concerns.

Holyoak says the shortage is also an opportunity to start capturing CO 2 from large heating systems, landfills, and incinerators. “The technology is all there,” he says, but “the cost structure has been a little tight, the tax incentives have been a little tight.”

Airgas and Reliant, two major providers of CO 2 , are telling customers they can cope with new demand related to vaccine shipment. And the dry ice industry expects to be ready to compress and deliver the gas. Stephanie Mueller, dry ice supervisor for CryoCarb, says her firm is doubling its dry ice production equipment and tripling its liquid CO 2 storage capacity to get ready for the surge in demand, and she says competitors are making similar moves.

Holyoak agrees, saying that 2020 had already been a stellar year for TomCO 2 , and that equipment orders are getting even stronger as Pfizer, UPS, and other companies gear up to make their own dry ice.