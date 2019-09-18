Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Economy

Petrochemical prices spike after Saudi bombings

Concerns are raised about the supply of ethylene glycol and polyethylene

by Alex Scott
September 18, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Photo of Abqaia refinery after it was bombed.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
Saudi Aramco says its bombed Abqaiq refinery will return to full capacity by the end of September.

The bombings of Saudi Aramco’s oil-refining complexes in Khurais and Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, Sept. 14, caused a spike in prices for oil and some petrochemicals due to concerns about a tightening global supply.

The attacks, which US officials are linking to Iran, forced Saudi Aramco to suspend production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day. That’s half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production and 5% of global output. According to news reports, the attackers launched at least 20 drones along with other missiles and hit 14 storage tanks and three processing trains.

Production at the Khurais complex resumed 24 h after the attack, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said at a press conference. Production at the Abqaiq refinery is back up to 2 million barrels per day—around 50% of full production—and will return to full production by the end of September, Nasser said.

Chemical plants at the complexes don’t seem to have been hit. Still, following news of the attacks, prices for ethylene glycol and polyethylene, the region’s two main chemical exports, rose in Asia. Spot prices in China for ethylene glycol, known as MEG, surged almost 10% compared with the week earlier, says Salmon Lee, head of polyesters for the market research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. “MEG market participants are concerned about the disruption in feedstock supplies to assets producing MEG in Saudi Arabia, which is the world’s biggest exporter of the polyester intermediate,” Lee says.

The price of crude oil spiked by about 20% to almost $72 per barrel after the attacks. It later eased after reassurances from Saudi officials about security of supply.

Despite Saudi Aramco’s assertion that production will be back to 100% by the end of September, analysts at IHS Markit say the most likely scenario is that the return to normalcy will take between 30 and 120 days.

Follow-up attacks are a concern. “What was a risk scenario has become a reality,” says Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit. “Two things will jangle the oil market in coming days—how long the recovery and what comes next.”

CORRECTION

This story was updated on Sept. 19, 2019, to correct the date of the bombings of two Saudi Aramco oil refineries. The bombings occurred Saturday, Sept. 14, not Sunday, Sept. 15.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

COVID-19 coronavirus weighs on economy, chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US petrochemicals to hit a feedstock rut
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The petrochemicals party shows no signs of stopping
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE