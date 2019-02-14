Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Petrochemicals

Gulf Coast petrochemical plants open, and new ones are planned

Sasol and Lotte open facilities as Chevron Phillips and Shell consider new ones

by Michael McCoy
February 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of storage tanks at Sasol's facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Credit: Sasol
Polyethylene storage towers at Sasol's new Louisiana facility

As more Gulf Coast petrochemical facilities are completed or near completion, a new group of shale-driven projects is starting to crop up.

Sasol says it has opened a polyethylene plant, the first of seven facilities, at a giant petrochemical complex it is building in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The other six will be completed later this year and early in 2020, the firm says.

Reaching this milestone wasn’t easy. When the South African firm green-lighted the project in 2014, it anticipated a cost of less than $9 billion and an opening date in 2018. Now the company expects the overall cost to be as high as $11.8 billion. Sasol blames delays on bad weather, changes to the scope of the project, and absenteeism at the work site.

Also in Lake Charles, South Korea’s Lotte Chemical says it just opened an ethylene glycol plant—on time. “Not too many people can say that,” says Jim Rock, director of the site for Lotte.

The glycol plant is part of a $3.1 billion complex that also includes an ethylene cracker with partner Westlake Chemical. Rock says he expects the cracker will open later this quarter.

These facilities join other new petrochemical complexes built to take advantage of low-cost raw materials extracted from shale. Chevron Phillips Chemical and ExxonMobil Chemical, for example, both opened facilities in Texas last year.

And chemical companies are already starting to talk about a new wave of projects. Chevron Phillips says Orange, Texas, is a finalist site for a second new ethylene cracker it may build. ExxonMobil and Sabic are mulling a joint cracker project. And Shell Chemical says it is exploring options for a large ethylene glycol plant.

Enough ethane will be extracted from US shale over the next decade to serve six or seven more petrochemical plants, says Steve Lewandowski, vice president for olefins at the consulting firm IHS Markit. But he cautions that they may not all be built in the US, as Chinese firms will also be competing for that ethane.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another ethylene plant to rise on the Gulf
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exxon, SABIC plan Gulf Coast ethylene cracker
Total Advances Plans For Gulf Coast Cracker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE