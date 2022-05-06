Reactions: Memorizing the periodic table and classifying bromine sources

Letters to the editor

At the end of the semester and as a part of the final exams, I covered the chart and passed out blank periodic tables for the students to fill in the chemical symbol of each element in its appropriate place. Every correct answer (up to 100) added a point to their final grade.

I am responding to a letter to the editor (C&EN, March 28, 2022, page 3) that was a response to the eagle-killing aetokthonotoxin article (C&EN, Feb. 28, 2022, page 6). Wallace Fu asked in his letter, “Where does the hydrilla find bromine to incorporate into this toxin?” He goes on to postulate that the likely source is from “minerals in the ground or freshwater lakes in Arkansas.” I believe he is correct! Wallace goes on to refer to the situation as an “environmental disaster” that could also “affect the health of our domestic animals and humans.” It turns out there is a lot of bromine in Arkansas. In fact, one of the bromine extraction hot spots in the US is a mine in Arkansas south of DeGray Lake. But, if the bromine is naturally occurring, can we really consider that an environmental disaster? Wallace should be doubly concerned in this particular case since another region with a history of bromine extraction is his home state of Michigan.