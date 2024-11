C&EN’s Year in Chemistry

Antifreeze for octopus brains

Credit: Tom Kleindinst/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Octopuses don’t wear shirts. Even so, they seem to have quite a few tricks up their sleeves. By sequencing RNA from the nervous systems of captive octopuses and running temperature-controlled studies, researchers revealed one of those secrets: these cephalopods edit their messenger RNA in response to temperature changes and thereby rewrite their protein sequences on the fly. These modifications can alter the function of important nervous system proteins and protect the animals from brain freeze (Cell 2023, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2023.05.004).

Death cap mushroom antidote

Fungi fans beware: the death cap mushroom doesn’t just sound deadly; it is deadly. Also known asAmanita phalloides, the species contains α-amanitin, a toxin that triggers irreparable liver and kidney damage, and the mushroom caused 788 deaths in China from 2010 to 2020, according to a study of China’s Foodborne Disease Outbreak Surveillance System. Few treatments are available, and the way they work isn’t well understood. Aiming to find more treatments, researchers used a CRISPR technique and found that a protein called STT3B is required for α-amanitin toxicity. They screened a library of more than 3,000 compounds approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and determined that indocyanine green—a dye used to determine heart and liver function—could block STT3B binding. Laboratory tests showed that indocyanine green prevented α-amanitin toxicity in cells and liver organoids. The compound also helped mice survive α-amanitin poisoning if administered soon after exposure to the toxin (Nat. Commun. 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-37714-3).

Doubly antiaromatic molecule

Credit: Leo Gross/IBM Research-Zurich

Chemistry students learn early on that some organic compounds—benzene, for example—are unusually stable and described as aromatic, a property tied to the compound’s having 4n + 2 π electrons. A few compounds possess two such systems of π electrons and are said to be doubly aromatic. Less well known is a group of rather unstable compounds that have 4n π electrons and are antiaromatic. This year, scientists used a scanning probe microscope tip to assemble a 16-carbon ring known as cyclo[16]carbon and showed that it is doubly antiaromatic (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06566-8). The compound’s instability could make it useful for creating other exotic carbon compounds.

Rethinking Mars’s core

Credit: Copyright IPGP-CNES

Analyses conducted this year of seismic data recorded by NASA’s InSight lander led two research groups to revise their understanding of the core of Mars. By studying the way pressure and shear waves moved through the interior of Mars, two teams of seismologists concluded that Mars’s liquid iron core is 30% smaller than previously thought and is surrounded by a 150 km ​thick layer of molten silicate that had not been previously observed (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06586-4 and DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06601-8).

A metal-only fullerene

Using solution-phase chemistry, researchers coaxed metal atoms into forming a cage-shaped molecule that retains its structure without the need for stabilizing ligands (Science 2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.adj6491). The unexpectedly stable all-metal fullerene, which could serve as a guide for other nanostructures, consists of 12 gold atoms and 20 antimony atoms that surround a single potassium ion. X-ray crystallography shows that the molecule, [K@Au 12 Sb 20 ]5−, is a dodecahedral cage of Sb atoms combined with an icosahedron of Au atoms. Although the compound has only 32 atoms (and one potassium ion), it’s roughly the same size as its famous all-carbon fullerene cousin, C 60 . Credit: Adapted from Science

Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and chemist

Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.