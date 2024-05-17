Outi  Keinänen

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
Nominations for 2025 Previous Years

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium
Mouse icon
Disintegrating plastic bottle icon
NMR spectrometer icon
NMR spectrometer icon
Disintegrating plastic bottle icon
Headshot of Outi Keinänen Headshot of Outi Keinänen
Credit: Jennifer Alsabrook-Turner
By Krystal Vasquez
May 17, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 15
Environment
“Harnessing
radiochemistry
to investigate
environmental
pollutants”
Outi  Keinänen

Microplastics are everywhere—human bodies included. But it’s unclear what health effects these particles might have on organs and tissues, not least because researchers have struggled to track the plastics as they move through living organisms. Outi Keinänen aims to fill that knowledge gap.

Vitals

Current affiliation: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Age: 39

PhD alma mater: University of Helsinki

Hometown: Espoo, Finland

If I were an element, I’d be: “Fluorine-18! My first love is radiochemistry. As a radiochemist, I needed to be more specific and select a specific isotope of an element. Fluorine-18 is an important medical radionuclide. Its half-life is just perfect—long enough for multistep synthesis but short enough not to create radioactive waste issues.”

My lab superpower is: “Laziness. I tend to try to minimize extra work. Sometimes I end up spending more time trying to figure out how to automate stuff, but more often it pays out in the end.”

Her research lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is using radiochemical methods to understand the fate of microplastics in mammals. These studies in living creatures are important “because any toxicological evaluation begins with determining the biodistribution—determining where the contaminants go,” Keinänen says.

It’s an idea she first developed as a postdoctoral researcher at Hunter College after reading a paper from a group that was using fluorophore imaging to try to accomplish the same thing. Fluorophores are fluorescent chemical compounds that can be attached to molecules or tiny particles, which enables scientists to follow their movements with a microscope or spectrometer. But the fluorescence signal doesn’t penetrate strongly through tissue, so the researchers couldn’t determine where the microplastics had accumulated until after they sacrificed the animal and collected tissue samples. This shortcoming of the fluorescence method limited how well the team could link the microplastics with potential health impacts.

Keinänen wondered if she could instead use positron emission tomography (PET), a common medical imaging technique, to track microplastics in living lab animals. PET relies on radioisotope tracers that emit positrons, the antimatter counterpart to electrons. When these positrons meet electrons, they annihilate to produce gamma rays that reveal the precise location of the tracer and whatever it’s attached to.

Keinänen was already developing ways to target tumors with these kinds of radioisotopes so that the cancerous tissue could be imaged and treated more effectively. She realized that if she could use a similar approach to radiolabel plastic particles before feeding them to mice, she could determine where they accumulate in the body—in real time.

Keinänen brought the idea to her postdoc mentor, Brian Zeglis. “She saw the opportunity and the utility and the innovation” to combine her background in radiopharmaceutical chemistry with microplastics research, he says. “What I think really sets her apart is that, as a postdoc, she conceived and executed and pioneered what I’d argue is almost entirely a completely new field.”

In 2021, Keinänen published a paper in Scientific Reports describing her method for radiolabeling polystyrene particles. By doing so, she could follow their journey through mice using a combination of PET imaging and X-ray-based computed tomography (CT) scans. “It feels good to be the first one to publish something like that,” she says.

Keinänen’s work has been well recognized. In 2022, she received a National Institutes of Health Pathway to Independence Award (K99/R00) and made the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging’s Ones to Watch list.

Advertisement

Despite her success in science, there’s a version of reality in which Keinänen never becomes a researcher. “I was really considering becoming a travel guide,” she says. Instead, she ended up studying chemistry as an undergraduate at the University of Helsinki, where she became intrigued by radiochemistry. “It felt like the right fit,” she says.

She then worked part time at the radiopharmaceutical company MAP Medical Technologies, now a subsidiary of Curium Pharma, while finishing up her bachelor’s and master’s degrees; she transitioned to a full-time position after she graduated.

But after a few years in industry, she began to miss academic research, and she returned to the University of Helsinki for a PhD. “I’ve never been a person who has 5-year plans,” Keinänen says. “I kind of go where the opportunity takes me.”

That personality trait might explain why she has managed to carve out such a unique path in her research. “That’s who Outi is,” says Mirkka Sarparanta, one of Keinänen’s PhD supervisors. “She’s not asking, ‘Am I allowed to do this?’ There is this boldness to just go and apply and do.”

Keinänen joined UAB in 2023, and Sarparanta has no doubt that her microplastics work will continue to flourish there. “She is going to be a leader,” Sarparanta says.

Zeglis agrees. “I think she is going to be the person leading the field of using molecular imaging for pollutants,” he says. “I can’t think of a better person to be the standard-bearer than Outi.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Alisha Jones
Sarah Lovelock

Environment

Outi Keinänen

This radiochemist tracks how microplastics move through the body

by Krystal Vasquez
May 17, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 15
Outi Keinänen.

Credit: Jennifer Alsabrook-Turner/C&EN | Outi Keinänen

Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Vitals

Current affiliation: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Age: 39

PhD alma mater: University of Helsinki

Hometown: Espoo, Finland

If I were an element, I’d be: “Fluorine-18! My first love is radiochemistry. As a radiochemist, I needed to be more specific and select a specific isotope of an element. Fluorine-18 is an important medical radionuclide. Its half-life is just perfect—long enough for multistep synthesis but short enough not to create radioactive waste issues.”

My lab superpower is: “Laziness. I tend to try to minimize extra work. Sometimes I end up spending more time trying to figure out how to automate stuff, but more often it pays out in the end.”

Microplastics are everywhere—human bodies included. But it’s unclear what health effects these particles might have on organs and tissues, not least because researchers have struggled to track the plastics as they move through living organisms. Outi Keinänen aims to fill that knowledge gap.

Her research lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is using radiochemical methods to understand the fate of microplastics in mammals. These studies in living creatures are important “because any toxicological evaluation begins with determining the biodistribution—determining where the contaminants go,” Keinänen says.

It’s an idea she first developed as a postdoctoral researcher at Hunter College after reading a paper from a group that was using fluorophore imaging to try to accomplish the same thing. Fluorophores are fluorescent chemical compounds that can be attached to molecules or tiny particles, which enables scientists to follow their movements with a microscope or spectrometer. But the fluorescence signal doesn’t penetrate strongly through tissue, so the researchers couldn’t determine where the microplastics had accumulated until after they sacrificed the animal and collected tissue samples. This shortcoming of the fluorescence method limited how well the team could link the microplastics with potential health impacts.

Keinänen wondered if she could instead use positron emission tomography (PET), a common medical imaging technique, to track microplastics in living lab animals. PET relies on radioisotope tracers that emit positrons, the antimatter counterpart to electrons. When these positrons meet electrons, they annihilate to produce gamma rays that reveal the precise location of the tracer and whatever it’s attached to.

Keinänen was already developing ways to target tumors with these kinds of radioisotopes so that the cancerous tissue could be imaged and treated more effectively. She realized that if she could use a similar approach to radiolabel plastic particles before feeding them to mice, she could determine where they accumulate in the body—in real time.

Keinänen brought the idea to her postdoc mentor, Brian Zeglis. “She saw the opportunity and the utility and the innovation” to combine her background in radiopharmaceutical chemistry with microplastics research, he says. “What I think really sets her apart is that, as a postdoc, she conceived and executed and pioneered what I’d argue is almost entirely a completely new field.”

In 2021, Keinänen published a paper in Scientific Reports describing her method for radiolabeling polystyrene particles. By doing so, she could follow their journey through mice using a combination of PET imaging and X-ray-based computed tomography (CT) scans. “It feels good to be the first one to publish something like that,” she says.

Keinänen’s work has been well recognized. In 2022, she received a National Institutes of Health Pathway to Independence Award (K99/R00) and made the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging’s Ones to Watch list.

Despite her success in science, there’s a version of reality in which Keinänen never becomes a researcher. “I was really considering becoming a travel guide,” she says. Instead, she ended up studying chemistry as an undergraduate at the University of Helsinki, where she became intrigued by radiochemistry. “It felt like the right fit,” she says.

She then worked part time at the radiopharmaceutical company MAP Medical Technologies, now a subsidiary of Curium Pharma, while finishing up her bachelor’s and master’s degrees; she transitioned to a full-time position after she graduated.

But after a few years in industry, she began to miss academic research, and she returned to the University of Helsinki for a PhD. “I’ve never been a person who has 5-year plans,” Keinänen says. “I kind of go where the opportunity takes me.”

That personality trait might explain why she has managed to carve out such a unique path in her research. “That’s who Outi is,” says Mirkka Sarparanta, one of Keinänen’s PhD supervisors. “She’s not asking, ‘Am I allowed to do this?’ There is this boldness to just go and apply and do.”

Keinänen joined UAB in 2023, and Sarparanta has no doubt that her microplastics work will continue to flourish there. “She is going to be a leader,” Sarparanta says.

Zeglis agrees. “I think she is going to be the person leading the field of using molecular imaging for pollutants,” he says. “I can’t think of a better person to be the standard-bearer than Outi.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE