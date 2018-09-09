Letters to the editor
Plastic for issues
A C&EN reader from Quebec commented that he receives hard copies of C&EN issues under plastic film (Aug. 6, page 3). The editor’s note indicated that wrapping was essentially for the international readers.
I’d like to add two comments concerning the packaging of magazines.
It is possible to receive only the e-edition, which additionally saves trees.
Also, it is possible to use biodegradable polymer films for wrapping magazines, as it is now common in France, although the price is probably higher. Some brands are even compostable. Such films are also used for bags in vegetable and fruit shops, concurrently to paper bags. The use of single-use “traditional” plastic bags (standard polyolefins, etc.) in groceries and shops was forbidden in France on July 1, 2016, for lightweight shopping bags and on Jan. 1, 2017, for packaging bags for fruits and vegetables.
Jean-François Gal
Nice, France
Baijiu art
As one who has partaken a few times in baijiu while teaching environmental chemistry in Nanchang, China, your article (C&EN, Aug. 13/20, page 30), while well written, forgot to mention the obvious—the awesomeness of multiple artsy, absolutely beautiful ceramic baijiu containers (shown). I could not collect (and drink?) enough. And my hosts were always shocked at my trash-digging endeavors to retrieve these museum-acceptable pieces of art!
Thaddeus J. Gish
Livonia, Mich.
