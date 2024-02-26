Printable polymer with tunable structural color

Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A.

Ying Diao, a chemical engineer at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), has always been fascinated by structural color, which comes from light waves interacting with a material on the nanoscale. Structural color, found naturally in some bird feathers, insect shells, and plants, is as a manufactured colorant, more vibrant and potentially more eco-friendly than pigment-based color. It can be created in the lab in a few ways; Diao’s approach uses a 3D-printable block copolymer whose chains can self-assemble into photonic nanostructures that bend light just so.

Now Diao and her collaborators at UIUC have devised a way to change the polymer’s perceived color during the printing process, using light to control cross-linking within the polymer (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2024, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2313617121). “We want to push the frontier of 3D printing towards controlling nanoscale structures,” Diao says.

Diao says that the ability to control a material’s color with light was a serendipitous discovery. Graduate student Sanghyun Jeon, who was experimenting with cross-linking photonic copolymers using a light-controlled reaction to make 3D structures, discovered that the color of the final material depended on the light intensity during cross-linking and decided to figure out why.

The researchers learned that the cross-linking reaction and the chain self-assembly happen at similar rates, so changing the amount of cross-linking between the polymer chains changes how they arrange themselves on a nanoscopic level. More intense light exposure leads to denser cross-linking, which means smaller nanoscale layers and a bluer color. With this understanding and a little fine-tuning, the researchers were able to upgrade their setup to control the color of the material as it cures.

Garret M. Miyake, a polymer chemist at Colorado State University and a cofounder of Cypris Materials, a start-up working to commercialize structural color coatings made from self-assembling block copolymers, calls the UIUC team’s work “a very creative approach” to producing multiple colors from a single polymer.