The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Celebrating #InclusiveChem for the 2022 #RealTimeChem Week

Chemists across Twitter highlighted inclusivity in the central science

by Arminda Downey-Mavromatis
November 21, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 42
A banner image announcing Real Time Chem Week with flags of various identities surrounding it
Credit: Andy Brunning/Compound Interest

Chemists across the Twittersphere connected to highlight inclusivity in chemistry during the 2022 #RealTimeChem week. #RealTimeChem is a hashtag used by chemists on Twitter to share their work in real time, and was started by blogger Doctor Galactic in 2012. The celebration of #InclusiveChem and the 10th anniversary of #RealTimeChem was held from Nov. 7-13, 2022. Previous #RealTimeChem Weeks have promoted #GlobalChem, #ChemAtHome, and #RealTimeElements.

“This year we have chosen to both recognise and celebrate [chemistry’s] diversity using the hashtag #Inclusivechem,” Doctor Galactic wrote in a blog post, “For chemistry to prosper and help the world, it must be inclusive and accessible to all. Chemistry is for everybody. Let’s celebrate what makes it great. All of you.”

C&EN, Doctor Galactic, Andy Brunning of Compound Interest, and partner organizations Pride In STEM, DisabledInSTEM, LatinXChem, the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE), and BlackInChem drafted and posted Tweets throughout the week that aimed to engage the Twitter community in thoughtful conversation about inclusivity inside and outside of the lab.

Those who posted #InclusiveChem content on Twitter were entered in a drawing to win a special edition mug designed by Brunning. Winners were selected at random from the total pool of entries.

Here are some of C&EN’s favorites, selected by senior editorial project manager Arminda Downey-Mavromatis and social media freelancer Marianna Limas. C&EN was especially delighted by the many #FlagsOfChem, which included self-made polymer proclamations and flags of places #ChemTwitter had lived and the identities held by the community. C&EN is grateful to ChemTwitter for participating.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

