Celebrating #InclusiveChem for the 2022 #RealTimeChem Week

Chemists across the Twittersphere connected to highlight inclusivity in chemistry during the 2022 #RealTimeChem week. #RealTimeChem is a hashtag used by chemists on Twitter to share their work in real time, and was started by blogger Doctor Galactic in 2012. The celebration of #InclusiveChem and the 10th anniversary of #RealTimeChem was held from Nov. 7-13, 2022. Previous #RealTimeChem Weeks have promoted #GlobalChem, #ChemAtHome, and #RealTimeElements.
“This year we have chosen to both recognise and celebrate [chemistry’s] diversity using the hashtag #Inclusivechem,” Doctor Galactic wrote in a blog post, “For chemistry to prosper and help the world, it must be inclusive and accessible to all. Chemistry is for everybody. Let’s celebrate what makes it great. All of you.”
C&EN, Doctor Galactic, Andy Brunning of Compound Interest, and partner organizations Pride In STEM, DisabledInSTEM, LatinXChem, the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE), and BlackInChem drafted and posted Tweets throughout the week that aimed to engage the Twitter community in thoughtful conversation about inclusivity inside and outside of the lab.
Those who posted #InclusiveChem content on Twitter were entered in a drawing to win a special edition mug designed by Brunning. Winners were selected at random from the total pool of entries.
Here are some of C&EN’s favorites, selected by senior editorial project manager Arminda Downey-Mavromatis and social media freelancer Marianna Limas. C&EN was especially delighted by the many #FlagsOfChem, which included self-made polymer proclamations and flags of places #ChemTwitter had lived and the identities held by the community. C&EN is grateful to ChemTwitter for participating.
#InclusiveChem means teaching a new language, helping people to speak chemistrian to understand how and why the subject works. Lack of Communication and understanding can pose significant barriers— Cics Mol (@cics_mol) November 7, 2022
I can find diversity everywhere in the #Chemistry lab. NMR 🧪 cleaning time.. #RealTimeChem #InclusiveChem #ChemTwitter @RoySocChem @YoungChemists #Photochimica2022 pic.twitter.com/3YhxrPTgcT— Maciek Majdecki (@MajdeckiMaciek) November 8, 2022
. ∥￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Jeff Ting (@J_Ting1) November 7, 2022
∥ Life is based |
∥ on polymers! |
∥ |
∥￣￣￣￣￣￣
∧＿∧
(`･ω･∥
丶 つ０
しーＪ #flagsofchem #inclusivechem #realtimechem
Unlocked a new level of Column: World maps 🇩🇪 #RealTimeChem #chemtwitter pic.twitter.com/miiX8vDmy6— Collins Ngetich 🇰🇪🇵🇱 (@CollinsNgetich0) November 8, 2022
Happy #RealTimeChem week! Celebrate #InclusiveChem by reading about these innovative Black chemists and engineers. #BlackInChem #NOBCChE #BlackInSciComm @RealTimeChem https://t.co/NwfNsoX9BS— C&EN (Chemical & Engineering News) (@cenmag) November 8, 2022
So excited for all of the wonderful events this week! #InclusiveChem means being able to bring your whole self to your science!— DisabledInSTEM (@DisabledStem) November 7, 2022
We have a long way to go towards working for inclusion, but events like this week and the subsequent discussions are great steps forward!
For this #ThrowbackThursday edition of #RealTimeChem Week, we're celebrating historic Latino and Hispanic chemists. @latinxchem #LatinXChem #LatinXInSTEM #InclusiveChem https://t.co/meVrHrpYuY— C&EN (Chemical & Engineering News) (@cenmag) November 10, 2022
November 11, 2022
For me it’s gotta be trans-stilbene!— Stephen von Kugelgen, Ph.D. (@SKugelgen) November 11, 2022
Cis-stilbene: typical yellowish organic molecule, low-melting solid, low QY
Trans-stilbene: 💎💎, fluorescent, fabulous (see below) https://t.co/h0UclwyLhM pic.twitter.com/sQOO4CZL7j
