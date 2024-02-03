Biogen abandons controversial drug

Biogen is handing the rights to its first Alzheimer’s disease drug, Aduhelm, back to Neurimmune, the company that invented it. The decision effectively removes Biogen from the center of a debate over the drug’s efficacy that has gone on for years, even after its 2021 approval. The questionable efficacy has resulted in limited insurance coverage—including by Medicare and Medicaid—and paltry sales. The move also allows Biogen to renew the spotlight on Leqembi, its second Alzheimer’s drug. Both are monoclonal antibodies that clear amyloid-β plaques from the brain, but Leqembi appears to be more effective at slowing cognitive decline.
