Pedro García Barrantes had never heard of Vanderbilt University until he met Joshua Bruner, a graduate student in Craig Lindsley's lab at the Nashville institution. At a young chemists' conference in Brazil in 2011, "everyone else from the U.S. was complaining about their adviser except for Bruner," García Barrantes says. "That struck me."

At the time, García Barrantes was in a chemistry master's degree program in his native Costa Rica. Although he'd already earned a doctor of pharmacy, he was lured back to school to chase his dream of discovering drugs. "I realized the industry in Costa Rica was very focused on generic drugs, and I wanted to discover new molecules," he says.

When he came to my lab he could have already had a six-figure-salary job, but he wanted a career developing medicines to save lives. Craig Lindsley, Vanderbilt University

Emboldened by his meeting with Bruner, García Barrantes applied to join Lindsley's lab. As a grad student at Vanderbilt, he began balancing multiple projects, including the first total synthesis of a rare molecule produced by a marine sponge and the discovery of compounds for psychiatric diseases.

That work swiftly brought him toward his goal of inventing new drugs. He joined a team studying mutant versions of a protein that had recently been identified in the brains of people with schizophrenia. This protein, called metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 1 (mGlu 1 ), is normally involved in excitatory brain-cell signaling, but the mutant versions were too quiet. García Barrantes wanted to see if turning up mGlu 1 activity with allosteric activators could restore the protein's function.

After synthesizing hundreds of compounds, García Barrantes ran a series of studies during which he morphed weak activators into the best ones currently available.

Data from an upcoming publication show that his mGlu 1 allosteric activators have antipsychotic effects in mouse models. Lindsley thinks the molecules could spur a new wave of psychiatric drug discovery. "When we've given seminars on these, the interest from industry is just enormous," Lindsley says.

García Barrantes moved to Boston for a brief postdoc at MIT and in February joined Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he is working on rare disease drug discovery. "When he came to my lab he could have already had a six-figure-salary job, but he wanted a career developing medicines to save lives," Lindsley says. "I think he will become one of the most productive and insightful medicinal chemists in the field."