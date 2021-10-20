Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Litigation

LyondellBasell draws Clean Air Act fines and wrongful death lawsuits

Compliance measures, penalties, and new potential liability could exceed $55 million

by Craig Bettenhausen
October 20, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

A photograph of a chemical plant.
Credit: LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell’s La Porte, Texas, plant in 2016.

LyondellBasell Industries has agreed to install $50 million of emission control equipment and pay $3.4 million in fines to settle an enforcement action by the US Environmental Protection Agency. Separately, the family of a worker killed in a July 27 accident at a LyondellBasell facility is suing the company for $1 million.

The EPA complaint concerns 21 flares at LyondellBasell facilities in Iowa and Texas. The flares are intended to oxidize unrecoverable methane, ethane, and other hydrocarbons into CO2. The EPA says improper operation of the flares has led to emissions of particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, ozone, and other pollutants.

On some of the flares, LyondellBasell will install recovery equipment to capture the waste hydrocarbons instead of flaring them. The firm will also install monitoring and control equipment to ensure complete combustion, and it will perform and publicly disclose fence-line air quality measurements.

The settlement is a qualified victory for environmental advocates. “The fine seems low to me, given this covers six different facilities. However, the required pollution reductions are significant,” says Luke Metzger, executive director of the nonprofit Environment Texas.

LyondellBasell also faces a new lawsuit alleging negligence, gross negligence, and wrongful death after an accident at its LaPorte, Texas, plant—one of the sites included in the EPA action. The father of Shawn Kuhleman, one of the two workers killed, is seeking $1 million in damages. The family of the other deceased worker sued in August, and other employees claiming injuries have sued as well.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow to spend millions to clean up air pollution
3 U.S. makers of carbon black settle air pollution allegations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil settles U.S. air pollution enforcement case
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE