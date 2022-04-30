BASF to exit Russia this summer

BASF will exit business activities other than agrochemicals in Russia and Belarus by July. The German company made the decision after the European Union imposed a new round of sanctions on Russia. Russia and Belarus account for about 1% of BASF’s sales. BASF says it will pay its 684 employees in the two countries until year-end. The firm says its choice to continue supplying agrochemicals is aimed at optimizing food production and avoiding a global food crisis.
