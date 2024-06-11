Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Color coordination

by Manny I. Fox Morone
June 11, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

In a dark fume hood, the silhouette of a hand appears in front of the eerie green glow of four flasks containing thiophene derivatives. The nails on the silhouette of the hand glow bright pink.
Credit: Joanna Ortyl

Joanna Ortyl’s lab at Cracow University of Technology makes molecules and materials that respond to light. And recently, when Ortyl was looking in a fume hood at fluorescent solutions in the lab, she noticed that she was wearing a photoactive material: her nail polish. The glowing green flasks in the background contain thiophene chromophores that Ortyl’s lab uses to make photoinitiators—molecules that help kick off polymerization reactions. It just so happened that the green went perfectly with the pink fluorescence of her nail polish..

Submitted by Joanna Ortyl. Follow Ortyl on X (formerly Twitter) @JoannaOrtyl.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest.

See more Chemistry in Pictures..

Update

This story was updated on June 12, 2024, to include the institution of Joanna Ortyl's lab. The lab is at Cracow University of Technology.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine rose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Quinoline quills
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Like the surface of Neptune

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE