Chemistry in Pictures: Color coordination

Joanna Ortyl’s lab at Cracow University of Technology makes molecules and materials that respond to light. And recently, when Ortyl was looking in a fume hood at fluorescent solutions in the lab, she noticed that she was wearing a photoactive material: her nail polish. The glowing green flasks in the background contain thiophene chromophores that Ortyl’s lab uses to make photoinitiators—molecules that help kick off polymerization reactions. It just so happened that the green went perfectly with the pink fluorescence of her nail polish..
Submitted by Joanna Ortyl. Follow Ortyl on X (formerly Twitter) @JoannaOrtyl.
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest.
This story was updated on June 12, 2024, to include the institution of Joanna Ortyl's lab. The lab is at Cracow University of Technology.
