Nako  Nakatsuka

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
Nominations for 2025 Previous Years

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium
Dopamine icon
Neurons icon
Serotonin icon
Serotonin icon
Neurons icon
Headshot of Nako Nakatsuka Headshot of Nako Nakatsuka
Credit: EPFL/Tania Di Paola & Adrian Alberola
By Rowan Walrath
May 17, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 15
Diagnostics
“Innovating
nanoscale
biosensors for
human health”
Nako  Nakatsuka

One of Nako Nakatsuka’s first lead-author papers emerged from a happy accident. During her doctoral program at the University of California, Los Angeles, Nakatsuka had inadvertently left a solution of the neurotransmitter serotonin out on her lab bench for around 2 weeks. She noticed it had turned a deep, luscious pink. Not only was it “perfectly beautiful,” she says, but it also turned out to be a key step in her research career. Now based at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL), Nakatsuka is using chemistry to develop biosensing tools for neuroscience applications.

Vitals

Current affiliation: Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL)

Age: 34

PhD alma mater: University of California, Los Angeles

Hometown: Tokyo

If I were an element, I’d be: “Carbon. It’s versatile and takes various forms depending on the external environment, which mirrors both the transformation I feel I’ve undergone in the journey of my academic career and my multidisciplinary and fluid approach to research, which has driven a lot of the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.”

My favorite book is:Give and Take, by Adam Grant. I’ve sometimes felt that if I’m too giving or ‘nice,’ people will not take me seriously, or [they’ll] underestimate me or take advantage of me. I was constantly battling this ‘I want to retain who I am even if I stay in academia.’ I don’t want to give away the key messages of the book, but it gave me the courage to continue being me, and it’s possible to be a giver and be successful.”

But back to that serotonin solution. Nakatsuka had done a lot of imaging work during her undergraduate research at Fordham University, using electron microscopy to visualize peptide structures that could be applied in tissue engineering. By the time she was partway through her PhD, supervised by Anne Andrews and Paul S. Weiss, she’d begun to miss the thrill of visualizing chemistry. “When I saw that pink color change, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the perfect opportunity to image something,’ ” Nakatsuka says.

Electron microscopy revealed that the pink color was caused by self-assembled serotonin-based nanoparticles, which could potentially be used to deliver drugs. A beautiful laboratory mishap had become “a real project that had some applications,” Nakatsuka says.

Nakatsuka is the kind of person who pays attention to beauty. She’s a painter, a drummer, a wine enthusiast, and an athlete who runs and cycles across the mountains and lakeshores of Switzerland. Born in Osaka, Japan, Nakatsuka has followed her curiosity all over the world. She attended a British school as a child in Tokyo, then spent her formative years in the US, completing her PhD in 2017. She stayed on for another 8 months as a postdoctoral fellow and then moved across the Atlantic for another postdoc at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich. In September 2020, she took a job as a senior scientist there, and in January this year, she secured a tenure-track position in EPFL’s Neuro X Institute in Geneva.

She’s now setting up her own lab there—the Laboratory of Chemical Nanotechnology, or CHEMINA. At the heart of Nakatsuka’s work are molecules called aptamers: short, single-stranded chains of nucleic acids that fold up into tiny 3D structures. Most change shape when they come into contact with a specific molecule, a property Nakatsuka is using to sense and monitor neurotransmitters inside the brain.

Nakatsuka integrates DNA aptamers with field-effect transistors so that when a target binds to an aptamer, the electric current flowing through the device changes. This setup might be used as a brain implant—for instance, to monitor dopamine levels in a person with Parkinson’s disease so doctors can adjust their treatment as needed. “What I think has been really exciting, especially coming to Neuro X at EPFL, is that it’s really people who are interested in translational technologies,” Nakatsuka says. “How do we actually make an impact for patients?”

Because Nakatsuka is both scientifically and artistically inclined, she briefly considered attending art school. Eventually, though, she married her interests by illustrating a children’s book called A is for Atom: ABCs for Aspiring Chemists. The biggest challenge of her career, she says, has been the need to uproot herself every few years. “Leaving behind the people you love and care for—that I’ve now had to do on three continents,” Nakatsuka says.

Advertisement

Still, Nakatsuka finds ways to create community wherever she roams. At ETH Zurich, she started a wine club, mentored students, and contributed to the university’s diversity initiatives. Now she organizes welcome events for new hires at EPFL, including group jogging outings and cocktail parties.

Janos Vörös, deputy head of the Institute for Biomedical Engineering at ETH Zurich and Nakatsuka’s former mentor, calls Nakatsuka a natural leader. “She has high expectations of herself and, at the same time, a very supporting management style for people who are working with her,” Vörös says. “She leads by example rather than by pressure.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Jesus Moreno
Michael Skinnider

Diagnostics

Nako Nakatsuka

This neurotechnologist integrates aptamers and transistors to monitor brain chemistry

by Rowan Walrath
May 17, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 15
Photo of Nako Nakatsuka.

Credit: EPFL/Tania Di Paola and Adrian Alberola/C&EN | Nako Nakatsuka is a tenure-track assistant professor in EPFL's Laboratory of Chemical Nanotechnology.

Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Vitals

Current affiliation: Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL)

Age: 34

PhD alma mater: University of California, Los Angeles

Hometown: Tokyo

If I were an element, I’d be: “Carbon. It’s versatile and takes various forms depending on the external environment, which mirrors both the transformation I feel I’ve undergone in the journey of my academic career and my multidisciplinary and fluid approach to research, which has driven a lot of the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.”

My favorite book is:Give and Take, by Adam Grant. I’ve sometimes felt that if I’m too giving or ‘nice,’ people will not take me seriously, or [they’ll] underestimate me or take advantage of me. I was constantly battling this ‘I want to retain who I am even if I stay in academia.’ I don’t want to give away the key messages of the book, but it gave me the courage to continue being me, and it’s possible to be a giver and be successful.”

One of Nako Nakatsuka’s first lead-author papers emerged from a happy accident. During her doctoral program at the University of California, Los Angeles, Nakatsuka had inadvertently left a solution of the neurotransmitter serotonin out on her lab bench for around 2 weeks. She noticed it had turned a deep, luscious pink. Not only was it “perfectly beautiful,” she says, but it also turned out to be a key step in her research career. Now based at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL), Nakatsuka is using chemistry to develop biosensing tools for neuroscience applications.

But back to that serotonin solution. Nakatsuka had done a lot of imaging work during her undergraduate research at Fordham University, using electron microscopy to visualize peptide structures that could be applied in tissue engineering. By the time she was partway through her PhD, supervised by Anne Andrews and Paul S. Weiss, she’d begun to miss the thrill of visualizing chemistry. “When I saw that pink color change, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the perfect opportunity to image something,’ ” Nakatsuka says.

Electron microscopy revealed that the pink color was caused by self-assembled serotonin-based nanoparticles, which could potentially be used to deliver drugs. A beautiful laboratory mishap had become “a real project that had some applications,” Nakatsuka says.

Nakatsuka is the kind of person who pays attention to beauty. She’s a painter, a drummer, a wine enthusiast, and an athlete who runs and cycles across the mountains and lakeshores of Switzerland. Born in Osaka, Japan, Nakatsuka has followed her curiosity all over the world. She attended a British school as a child in Tokyo, then spent her formative years in the US, completing her PhD in 2017. She stayed on for another 8 months as a postdoctoral fellow and then moved across the Atlantic for another postdoc at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich. In September 2020, she took a job as a senior scientist there, and in January this year, she secured a tenure-track position in EPFL’s Neuro X Institute in Geneva.

She’s now setting up her own lab there—the Laboratory of Chemical Nanotechnology, or CHEMINA. At the heart of Nakatsuka’s work are molecules called aptamers: short, single-stranded chains of nucleic acids that fold up into tiny 3D structures. Most change shape when they come into contact with a specific molecule, a property Nakatsuka is using to sense and monitor neurotransmitters inside the brain.

Nakatsuka integrates DNA aptamers with field-effect transistors so that when a target binds to an aptamer, the electric current flowing through the device changes. This setup might be used as a brain implant—for instance, to monitor dopamine levels in a person with Parkinson’s disease so doctors can adjust their treatment as needed. “What I think has been really exciting, especially coming to Neuro X at EPFL, is that it’s really people who are interested in translational technologies,” Nakatsuka says. “How do we actually make an impact for patients?”

Because Nakatsuka is both scientifically and artistically inclined, she briefly considered attending art school. Eventually, though, she married her interests by illustrating a children’s book called A is for Atom: ABCs for Aspiring Chemists. The biggest challenge of her career, she says, has been the need to uproot herself every few years. “Leaving behind the people you love and care for—that I’ve now had to do on three continents,” Nakatsuka says.

Still, Nakatsuka finds ways to create community wherever she roams. At ETH Zurich, she started a wine club, mentored students, and contributed to the university’s diversity initiatives. Now she organizes welcome events for new hires at EPFL, including group jogging outings and cocktail parties.

Janos Vörös, deputy head of the Institute for Biomedical Engineering at ETH Zurich and Nakatsuka’s former mentor, calls Nakatsuka a natural leader. “She has high expectations of herself and, at the same time, a very supporting management style for people who are working with her,” Vörös says. “She leads by example rather than by pressure.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mónica Cala leads the first metabolomics facility in Colombia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Miranda Paley
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Michaeleen Doucleff
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE