Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Asia: Slowdown In China, Although Mild, Is Cause For Concern

by Jean-François Tremblay
January 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

GDP
[+]Enlarge
Growth is likely to accelerate modestly this year.a Estimates. SOURCE: Asian Development Bank
Graph shows that growth in GDP in Asia is likely to be modest this year.
Growth is likely to accelerate modestly this year.a Estimates. SOURCE: Asian Development Bank

Most economists predict that Asia will experience faster economic growth in 2013 than it did in 2012. Still, after last year’s sluggishness, chemical executives remain wary of what 2013 will bring.

Nan Ya Plastics, a member of Formosa Plastics Group that produces a wide range of chemicals, fibers, and industrial parts, is a good representative of industry sentiment. “We are conservative in our outlook for 2013,” says Tsou Ming-ping, Nan Ya’s spokesman. “Final consumer demand remains weak, and this affects demand for our materials.”

China, where Nan Ya sells most of its products, is of particular concern, Tsou says. In recent years, China has been the world’s largest importer of chemicals. When the country’s economic growth slows from the 9–10% achieved in 2010–11 to the 7.5% posted last year, it’s almost a crisis for chemical companies.

Growth in China last year was the lowest in a decade due to a slowdown engineered by the government to prevent inflation. The measure was successful, and the government has already started to adopt a looser macroeconomic policy. The Asian Development Bank expects China’s economy to expand by 8.1% in 2013.

The outlook for India, Asia’s second-largest emerging economy, is also brighter. The Indian economy is gathering speed because of a loose monetary policy and a recovery in the agricultural sector, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development. Confident about the future, India’s biggest chemical producer, Reliance Industries, is moving forward with a major expansion of its Jamnagar complex.

In contrast, the outlook for Japan is not bright, and the Asian Development Bank predicts lower economic growth this year than in 2012. But Japan’s chemical companies may actually have a decent 2013. In a research note, Yoshihiro Azuma, a stock analyst at the brokerage firm Jefferies & Co., wrote that aggressive spending by Japan’s new prime minister, Shinzo Abe, will boost demand for petrochemicals. Asahi Kasei, a chemical company that produces construction materials and residential homes, will also benefit, he wrote.

On the whole, 2013 will not be a bumper year for chemical companies exposed to Asia, but it is likely to be better than 2012 was.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE