Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Europe: Economy And Chemical Industry Are Expected To Stagnate

by Alex Scott
January 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

SLUGGISH
[+]Enlarge
European chemical production is expected to pick up slightly in 2013. NOTE: Chemical data exclude pharmaceuticals. a Estimate. SOURCE: European Chemical Industry Council
Bar graph shows that although still sluggish, European chemical production is expected to pick up slightly in 2013.
European chemical production is expected to pick up slightly in 2013. NOTE: Chemical data exclude pharmaceuticals. a Estimate. SOURCE: European Chemical Industry Council

Key indicators point to a period this year of little or no growth for the European chemical industry, analysts say. Fiscal belt-tightening across many countries has increased unemployment, reducing demand for goods and the chemicals used to make them. The European Commission predicts that the collective economy of the European Union’s 27 countries will shrink by 0.3% in 2013.

“The current EU downturn is weighing down on the chemical industry in Europe,” says Kurt Bock, chairman of BASF and president of the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC). The sector faces “increasing uncertainty as the domestic market continues to struggle and overseas competition remains relentless,” Bock says.

CEFIC is forecasting that the region’s chemical output will “remain stagnant in 2013.” Specifically, the organization predicts that chemical production will increase 0.5% in 2013, well below pre­recession levels. That is, however, an improvement compared with an estimated contraction of 2.0% in 2012.

The automotive and construction industries, two huge chemical markets in Europe, were “a drag on chemical demand in 2012” and offer few encouraging signs of improving, CEFIC says. Government-backed incentives to encourage consumers to buy new cars have run their course, and fallout from overcapacity in the construction sector is set to continue.

In an outlook survey conducted in the third quarter of 2012, consulting firm KPMG found that chemical executives in Europe are more concerned about the economic environment than they were a year ago and more worried about the economic outlook than their Asian and U.S. counterparts. The biggest concern among European executives is the potential collapse of the eurozone if some countries pull out of the common euro currency.

Despite their reservations, 74% of European chemical executives surveyed expect their companies to increase sales in 2013, thanks mainly to business outside of Europe.

Still, Martin J. Evans, a stock analyst with JPMorgan Cazenove, expects the economic conditions to hamper industry growth. “At a high level we remain cautious on the European chemical sector going into 2013,” Evans tells C&EN. “The sector suffered significant pricing pressure in the third quarter, and we do not anticipate a reversal of this in the short term with uncertain macroeconomic conditions and capacity increases.”

MORE ON THIS STORY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cefic and VCI share pessimistic outlook
Dow’s results for first quarter of 2023 come in at a loss
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry stumbles out of the gate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE