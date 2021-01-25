Advertisement

A year in the COVID-19 pandemic

From the discovery of SARS-CoV-2 to the rollout of the first vaccines, here are the key moments in scientists’ effort to fight the coronavirus

January 25, 2021 | Appeared in Volume 99, Issue 3
Show:
December 31, 2019
Pandemic milestones
Credit: Shutterstock

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reports 27 unusual cases of pneumonia.

 
January 10, 2020
Viral science
Credit: Shutterstock

The first genome sequence of the novel coronavirus is made publicly available.

January 11, 2020
Pandemic milestones

China reports the first death from the novel coronavirus.

 
January 13, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: Moderna/C&EN

Moderna announces plans to develop and test a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Read more in C&EN.

January 13, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The first lab-confirmed infection with the coronavirus outside China is reported.

January 21, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the first coronavirus case in the US, a patient in Washington State.

January 30, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The World Health Organization (WHO) declares the coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern. Read more in C&EN.

January 31, 2020
Viral science
Credit: Juan Gaertner/Shutterstock

Researchers identify ACE2 and TMPRSS2 as the receptors the virus uses to enter human cells. Read more in C&EN.

 
February 11, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses officially names the novel coronavirus “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2” (SARS-CoV-2), and the WHO names the disease it causes "COVID-19" (for "coronavirus disease 2019").

February 15, 2020
Viral science
Credit: Jason McLellan/University of Texas at Austin

Researchers publish the first crystal structure of a component of SARS-CoV-2, a cryo-electron microscopy image of the spike protein. Read more in C&EN.

February 27, 2020
Viral science
Credit: © H. Tabermann/HZB

Researchers publish the crystal structure of an inhibitor docked to the viral protein Mpro. Read more in C&EN.

 
March 11, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The WHO declares the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

March 16, 2020
Vaccines

CanSino Biologics and Moderna both start Phase 1 clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Read more in C&EN.

March 17, 2020
Viral science
Credit: Science

Researchers publish the crystal structure of RNA-dependent RNA polymerase from SARS-CoV-2. Read more in C&EN.

March 18, 2020
Drugs

The WHO launches the Solidarity trial, a multiarm, global study to compare the efficacy of four drugs or drug combinations.

March 21, 2020
Diagnostics

The US Food and Drug Administration grants an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 point-of-care diagnostic.

March 23, 2020
Drugs

The UK government launches RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy), a large, randomized clinical trial of several repurposed and new treatments for COVID-19. Read more in C&EN.

March 27, 2020
Pandemic milestones

US Congress passes the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, providing $2.2 trillion in economic stimulus. Read more in C&EN.

March 27, 2020
Pandemic milestones
Credit: Shutterstock

British prime minister Boris Johnson becomes the first world leader to contract COVID-19.

March 27, 2020
Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories receives an EUA for its rapid SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test.

March 28, 2020
Drugs

The FDA grants an EUA for the antimalarials chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. Read more in C&EN.

 
April 4, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The WHO reports over 1 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide.

April 10, 2020
Pandemic milestone

More than 100,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus.

April 21, 2020
Diagnostics

The FDA authorizes the first COVID-19 diagnostic that allows a sample to be collected at home.

April 23, 2020
Vaccines

University of Oxford researchers begin a Phase 1 trial of their adenoviral vector vaccine, which is later licensed to AstraZeneca.

 
May 1, 2020
Drugs

The FDA grants an EUA for Gilead Sciences' remdesivir. Read more in C&EN.

May 5, 2020
Vaccines

The first participant in the US is dosed in the Phase 1 trial of Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA vaccine.

May 7, 2020
Diagnostics
Credit: Shutterstock

Sherlock Biosciences receives an EUA for the first CRISPR diagnostic for COVID-19.

May 9, 2020
Diagnostics

The FDA grants an EUA for the first antigen test for rapid detection of the virus. Read more in C&EN.

May 15, 2020
Pandemic milestone

US president Donald J. Trump announces that Operation Warp Speed will supply 300 million vaccines to the US by January 2021.

May 18, 2020
Vaccines

Moderna announces preliminary Phase 1 data from its vaccine trial.

May 22, 2020
Vaccines

CanSino publishes the first peer-reviewed data of its Phase 1 vaccine trial for its adenoviral vector vaccine.

May 28, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The US death toll crosses 100,000.

May 29, 2020
Vaccines

Moderna doses the first volunteers in its Phase 2 trial of its mRNA vaccine.

 
June 1, 2020
Drugs

The first drug designed specifically for COVID-19, a monoclonal antibody from Eli Lilly and Company that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, begins human studies.

June 4, 2020
Viral science

The Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine retract multiple papers based on flawed data collected by Surgisphere.

June 5, 2020
Viral science

The WHO updates its guidance to encourage the use of nonmedical masks on public transportation, in shops and other confined locations, and in areas with widespread COVID-19 transmission.

June 11, 2020
Drugs

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals begins Phase 1 studies of a monoclonal antibody cocktail that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

June 15, 2020
Drugs

The FDA withdraws the EUA for the antimalarials chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and recommends against using the drugs in combination with the antiviral remdesivir.

June 16, 2020
Drugs

Early data from the UK RECOVERY trial suggest that the steroid dexamethasone can reduce deaths in severe cases of COVID-19. Read more in C&EN.

June 28, 2020
Pandemic milestones

Globally, 10 million people have been infected, and 500,000 people have died from COVID-19.

June 28, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: CanSino

China approves CanSino's adenoviral vector vaccine for military use.

 
July 6, 2020
Viral science

Over 200 scientists write an open letter urging the WHO and governments around the world to acknowledge aerosol transmission of the virus.

July 7, 2020
Pandemic milestones
Credit: Shutterstock

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19.

July 9, 2020
Viral science
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

The WHO adds airborne spread to the modes of transmission of the virus.

 
August 11, 2020
Vaccines

Russia approves an unproven adenoviral vector vaccine manufactured by Binnopharm.

August 23, 2020
Drugs
Credit: NHS Blood and Transplant

The FDA grants an EUA for convalescent plasma. Read more in C&EN.

 
September 3, 2020
Vaccines

A Phase 1/2 study of Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline's recombinant subunit protein vaccine begins.

September 8, 2020
Vaccines

A Phase 3 study of AstraZeneca's adenoviral vector vaccine is put on hold after a participant experiences a serious adverse reaction.

September 22, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The US death toll crosses 200,000.

September 23, 2020
Vaccines

A Phase 3 study of Johnson & Johnson's adenoviral vector vaccine begins.

September 24, 2020
Vaccines

A Phase 3 study of Novavax's recombinant protein nanoparticle vaccine begins in the UK.

September 28, 2020
Pandemic milestones

Globally, more than 33 million people have been infected, and 1 million people have died from COVID-19.

 
October 1, 2020
Pandemic milestones
Credit: Newscom

US president Donald J. Trump tests positive for COVID-19. Read more in C&EN.

October 12, 2020
Vaccines

Johnson & Johnson pauses a Phase 3 study of its adenoviral vector vaccine to investigate an unexplained illness in a participant.

October 22, 2020
Drugs
Credit: Newscom

Remdesivir becomes the first treatment to receive full FDA approval for COVID-19.

October 28, 2020
Drugs

Gilead Sciences reports that third-quarter sales of remdesivir were $873 million.

 
November 6, 2020
Diagnostics

The FDA grants an EUA for the first test that measures neutralizing antibodies from a recent or prior infection.

November 8, 2020
Pandemic milestones

Globally, more than 50 million people have been infected with COVID-19, and 1.25 million people have died from it.

November 8, 2020
Pandemic milestones
Credit: Shutterstock

Newly declared US president-elect Joe Biden releases a seven-point COVID-19 plan. Read more in C&EN.

November 9, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: Mark Tesk/University of Maryland School of Medicine

Pfizer says initial data from a Phase 3 study show its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective—a figure that is later increased to 95%. Read more in C&EN.

November 9, 2020
Drugs

The FDA grants an EUA for Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for recently diagnosed, high-risk COVID-19 patients. Read more in C&EN.

November 16, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: Moderna

Moderna says initial data from a Phase 3 study show its mRNA vaccine is 94.5% effective. Read more in C&EN.

November 17, 2020
Diagnostics
Credit: Lucira Health

The FDA grants an EUA for the first self-administered diagnostic test that delivers results at home. Read more in C&EN.

November 19, 2020
Drugs

The FDA grants an EUA for Lilly's JAK inhibitor baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir, to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19.

November 20, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The US death toll crosses 250,000.

November 21, 2020
Drugs

The FDA grants an EUA for Regeneron's antibody therapy for use in high-risk people recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

November 22, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford report positive but confusing initial Phase 3 data for their adenoviral vector vaccine. Read more in C&EN.

 
December 2, 2020
Vaccines

The UK grants emergency authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA vaccine.

December 4, 2020
Diagnostics

The FDA grants an EUA for Quest Diagnostics' combination flu and COVID-19 test, the first combination kit to allow samples to be taken at home.

December 8, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: POOL New/REUTERS/Newscom

The rollout of Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA vaccine begins in the UK.

December 9, 2020
Vaccines

Health Canada authorizes emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA vaccine.

December 10, 2020
Vaccines

Australia discontinues development of the University of Queensland's vaccine after it causes false positives on HIV tests.

December 11, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: BRYAN WOOLSTON/REUTERS/Newscom

The FDA grants an EUA for Pfizer's mRNA vaccine, making it the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the US.

December 11, 2020
Vaccines

Poor efficacy in older adults prompts Sanofi and GSK to delay studies of their recombinant protein vaccine.

December 14, 2020
Pandemic milestones

The US death toll crosses 300,000.

December 14, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: Associated Press

The rollout of Pfizer's vaccine begins in the US, where health workers are first to receive doses. Read more in C&EN.

December 14, 2020
Viral science
Credit: Andrew Parsons / Avalon/Avalon/Newscom

UK health secretary Matt Hancock says a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, later dubbed B.1.1.7 and found to be more contagious, is circulating in England.

December 15, 2020
Diagnostics

The FDA authorizes the first fully over-the-counter at-home diagnostic.

December 17, 2020
Pandemic milestones
Credit: Macron/Twitter/SIPA/2012191308

French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19.

December 18, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: Moderna

The FDA grants an EUA for Moderna's mRNA vaccine. Read more in C&EN.

December 21, 2020
Vaccines

The European Union authorizes Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA vaccine.

December 27, 2020
Viral science

Cases in South Africa cross 1 million as a new, more contagious variant of the virus, called B.1.351, picks up the pace of spread.

December 28, 2020
Vaccines

A Phase 3 study of Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine begins in the US and Mexico.

December 30, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: POOL/REUTERS/Newscom

UK health authorities grant emergency authorization for AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's adenoviral vector vaccine.

December 31, 2020
Vaccines
Credit: Tingshu Wang/REUTERS/Newscom

China grants conditional approval to Sinopharm's inactivated-virus vaccine and says it will start vaccinating the general public.

December 31, 2020
Pandemic milestones

In 2020, about 82 million people worldwide contracted the virus, and roughly 1.8 million people died from COVID-19.

Infectious disease

Covid-19

A year in the COVID-19 pandemic

In the span of a year, more than 60 COVID-19 vaccines were put into clinical studies, and several were authorized

January 25, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 3
