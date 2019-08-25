Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
Nominations for 2020 Previous Years
Presented by
Loren Andreas
Analysis ace
Katelyn Billings
Synthesis strategist
Michelle Lynn Hall
Modeling mastermind
Markita Landry
Nanomaterials whiz
Frank Leibfarth
Polymer powerhouse
Tina Li
Planarization pro
Brenda Rubenstein
Quantum connoisseur
William Tarpeh
Waste wizard
Steven D. Townsend
Oligosaccharide explorer
Cora Young
Pollutant detective
Lauren Zarzar
Materials magician
Peng Zou
Cellular cartographer

Neuroscience

Peng Zou

Cellular cartographer is mapping proteins and nucleic acids in action

by Laura Howes
August 25, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Illustration of Peng Zou.
Credit: Courtesy of Peng Zou/Angew. Chem., Int. Ed./Shutterstock/C&EN
An enyzme add a tag to RNA in the mitochondria of a cell.
Credit: Adapted from Angew. Chem., Int. Ed./Yang H. Ku/C&EN
To create a detailed map of a cell, Zou uses engineered enzymes to tag biomolecules like RNA in mitochondria with chemical probes (red). After purification to separate out the tagged molecules, he applies high-throughput techniques to glean information about what's happening in specific parts of a cell.

Vitals

Current affiliation: Peking University

Age: 34

PhD alma mater: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Role model: “Roger Y. Tsien. He was an inspiring and creative scientist, and his work on calcium imaging and fluorescent proteins has revolutionized biological research.”

If I weren’t a chemist, I would be: “An astronomer perhaps. I enjoyed stargazing as a child and was deciding between studying chemistry and astronomy before entering college. I eventually chose chemistry because it offers the opportunity to do experiments rather than simply observing what is happening in nature.”

Must-have in the lab: “Our microscopes.”

Must-have on the road: “Universal multiplug adapter.”

3 key papers

“Hybrid Indicators for Fast and Sensitive Voltage Imaging” (Angew. Chem., Int. Ed. 2018, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201712614)

“Bright and Fast Multicoloured Voltage Reporters via Electrochromic FRET” (Nat. Commun. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms5625)

“Proteomic Mapping of Mitochondria in Living Cells via Spatially Restricted Enzymatic Tagging” (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1230593)

For Peng Zou, the joy of science is in assembling puzzles. The chemist, based at Peking University, is developing tools to study biology in living systems, combining expertise from different fields to see how biomolecules are arranged in a cell. His goal is to understand how the chemistry happening inside cells can cause neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“In biochemistry, we would usually like to take cells apart to understand them in chemical terms,” Zou says. “But to really understand how cellular functions arise from all these molecular components, we need to put everything back together in the cell.”

To do that, Zou’s lab is developing chemical reactions and custom-built microscopes and software to label relevant biomolecules and visualize signaling inside a live cell.

One challenge has been developing a way to tag individual cellular components in a small, precise area. To combat this issue, Zou and his lab use biology to help generate free radicals inside living cells. These reactive but short-lived free radicals allow him to tag molecules in just one part of the cell, leaving the rest of the cell untouched. The method lets Zou add spatial dimensions to high-throughput techniques like mass spectrometry or nucleic acid sequencing.

After first working on a technique for labeling proteins during his PhD, Zou recently extended the approach to also label nucleic acids. So far, he has demonstrated that the technique works by labeling mitochondrial RNA but says he will be doing more. Eventually Zou hopes to be able to stitch together a mosaic of snapshots in time and space to understand how proteins and nucleic acids assemble in the 3-D space of the cell and how their construction differs in a disease like Alzheimer’s. “We are trying to create a molecular map of the cell,” Zou says.

While Zou maps the complexity of a living cell, he jokes that a map of his own career moves would be rather simple. If you were to plot his journey, he says, “the graph would look a little bit boring because there are only two cities I’ve been to.”

For his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Zou trained in proteomics and imaging with Alice Ting, now at Stanford University. He then completed a postdoc with Adam Cohen at Harvard University, where he developed fluorescent reporters to make the voltages between neurons visible. In 2015, Zou moved back to Peking University to start his own group and study the chemical reactions that make the brain function.

His work is more than just a matter of curiosity. Understanding where and how proteins and nucleic acids are made inside a cell and how cells communicate could give researchers novel insights into the mechanisms of intractable diseases. Those insights could also potentially allow him to create models to screen for new drugs. Zou is collaborating with neurobiologists to apply his lab’s techniques to study several cell models of neurodegenerative diseases.

With his background and skills, Zou has made his own research niche, Ting says. By assembling expertise in techniques like molecular biology, omics, and optogenetics, she says, he’s “uniquely positioned to tackle the brain.”

 
Credit: Courtesy of Peng Zou/Angew. Chem., Int. Ed./Shutterstock/C&EN

For Peng Zou, the joy of science is in assembling puzzles. The chemist, based at Peking University, is developing tools to study biology in living systems, combining expertise from different fields to see how biomolecules are arranged in a cell. His goal is to understand how the chemistry happening inside cells can cause neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“In biochemistry, we would usually like to take cells apart to understand them in chemical terms,” Zou says. “But to really understand how cellular functions arise from all these molecular components, we need to put everything back together in the cell.”

Advertisement

To do that, Zou’s lab is developing chemical reactions and custom-built microscopes and software to label relevant biomolecules and visualize signaling inside a live cell.

One challenge has been developing a way to tag individual cellular components in a small, precise area. To combat this issue, Zou and his lab use biology to help generate free radicals inside living cells. These reactive but short-lived free radicals allow him to tag molecules in just one part of the cell, leaving the rest of the cell untouched. The method lets Zou add spatial dimensions to high-throughput techniques like mass spectrometry or nucleic acid sequencing.

After first working on a technique for labeling proteins during his PhD, Zou recently extended the approach to also label nucleic acids. So far, he has demonstrated that the technique works by labeling mitochondrial RNA but says he will be doing more. Eventually Zou hopes to be able to stitch together a mosaic of snapshots in time and space to understand how proteins and nucleic acids assemble in the 3-D space of the cell and how their construction differs in a disease like Alzheimer’s. “We are trying to create a molecular map of the cell,” Zou says.

While Zou maps the complexity of a living cell, he jokes that a map of his own career moves would be rather simple. If you were to plot his journey, he says, “the graph would look a little bit boring because there are only two cities I’ve been to.”

For his PhD at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Zou trained in proteomics and imaging with Alice Ting, now at Stanford University. He then completed a postdoc with Adam Cohen at Harvard University, where he developed fluorescent reporters to make the voltages between neurons visible. In 2015, Zou moved back to Peking University to start his own group and study the chemical reactions that make the brain function.

His work is more than just a matter of curiosity. Understanding where and how proteins and nucleic acids are made inside a cell and how cells communicate could give researchers novel insights into the mechanisms of intractable diseases. Those insights could also potentially allow him to create models to screen for new drugs. Zou is collaborating with neurobiologists to apply his lab’s techniques to study several cell models of neurodegenerative diseases.

With his background and skills, Zou has made his own research niche, Ting says. By assembling expertise in techniques like molecular biology, omics, and optogenetics, she says, he’s “uniquely positioned to tackle the brain.”

Vitals

Current affiliation: Peking University

Age: 34

PhD alma mater: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Role model: “Roger Y. Tsien. He was an inspiring and creative scientist, and his work on calcium imaging and fluorescent proteins has revolutionized biological research.”

If I weren’t a chemist, I would be: “An astronomer perhaps. I enjoyed stargazing as a child and was deciding between studying chemistry and astronomy before entering college. I eventually chose chemistry because it offers the opportunity to do experiments rather than simply observing what is happening in nature.”

Must-have in the lab: “Our microscopes.”

Must-have on the road: “Universal multiplug adapter.”

Research at a glance


Credit: Credit: Adapted from Angew. Chem., Int. Ed./Yang H. Ku/C&EN

To create a detailed map of a cell, Zou uses engineered enzymes to tag biomolecules like RNA in mitochondria with chemical probes (red). After purification to separate out the tagged molecules, he applies high-throughput techniques to glean information about what's happening in specific parts of a cell.

Three key papers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE