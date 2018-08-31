Advertisement

Education

Chemistry in Pictures

by Bibiana Campos Seijo
August 31, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 35
A photo from the ShanghaiTech exhibition of Chemistry in Pictures.
Credit: Caroline Ma/ACS

ShanghaiTech University is hosting an exhibition of photography in partnership with C&EN. The images in the exhibit are part of our Chemistry in Pictures series, a wildly popular project that we started in 2014. Today the series includes hundreds of chemistry-related photographs.

In case you are not aware, Chemistry in Pictures is a collection of images that showcases the beauty of chemistry, chemical engineering, and related sciences. Many of the images are contributed by scientists around the world. They are accompanied by a brief description of the image and how it came to be.

You can see all the photos in C&EN’s Chemistry in Pictures at cenm.ag/chemistryinpictures. We regularly select the most visually appealing to include in C&EN’s print magazine.

To encourage scientists to contribute to Chemistry in Pictures, we run competitions in which monthly winners receive a $50 cash prize. An annual grand-prize winner gets the winning photograph featured in C&EN’s magazine and receives a Canon Digital SLR Camera.

The ShanghaiTech exhibit came about earlier this year during a visit of ACS representatives to the university’s facilities. We suggested that a chemistry-photography exhibition in the university’s library would be a great way of engaging with its visitors, and they jumped at the opportunity.

ShanghaiTech and C&EN timed the opening of the exhibition to coincide with a symposium on innovations in materials science that ACS Publications organized at ShanghaiTech in late July. Professor Xiaolin Zhang, university librarian and director of library and information services, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly.

The exhibition will continue through late September. Should you be in Shanghai or passing through, we hope you’ll stop by to enjoy the beauty of the science we all share.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

