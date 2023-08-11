Facing chemistry’s destructive side

Bhopal, 1984

Credit: AP Photo/Sondeep Shankar

An industrial accident at a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, wrought death and destruction on a massive scale. A methyl isocyanate tank became dangerously hot and began leaking late on the night of Dec. 2, 1984. As pressure built up in the tank, a safety valve failed, spewing more than 40 metric tons of toxic gas into the air. At least 3,800 people died immediately. Many thousands died later, and tens or even hundreds of thousands were sickened. An estimated half-million people were exposed to the gas. People in the area continue to experience health problems, and concerns about lingering environmental effects remain. Many consider the Bhopal accident to have been the worst industrial disaster in history. “The tragedy at Bhopal still boggles the mind,” C&EN editor Michael Heylin writes in 1994 in an article commemorating the disaster’s 10th anniversary. The tragedy served as a wake-up call for the chemical industry, spurring the widespread adoption of new safety regulations.

DDT

Credit: Bettmann/Getty Images

The 1939 discovery that DDT was a powerful insecticide earned Paul Hermann Müller the 1948 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Its use quickly grew worldwide because it was so effective at stopping the spread of insect-borne malaria and typhus. But the substance has a massive downside: it becomes concentrated in the food chain and endangers humans and wildlife. DDT disrupts the nervous and endocrine systems and is a likely carcinogen. Although journalists and researchers raised concerns about the chemical as early as the 1940s, Rachel Carson’s landmark 1962 book, Silent Spring, played a key role in revealing how DDT wreaked environmental damage and endangered birds and marine life. Recent research has revealed that DDT’s effects on people extend across generations, to the children and grandchildren of those exposed to the insecticide. DDT was banned in the US in 1972, and its use around the world is limited by the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, though it can still be used for malaria control.

Microplastic pollution

Credit: Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program

Plastics’ convenience, low cost, and durability have made these materials ubiquitous—and disposable. Researchers estimate that most of the 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic produced to date now lies in landfills or ends up in oceans as pollution. After about 75 years of mass-producing plastics, we are awash in tiny pellets of plastic debris less than 5 mm in diameter. Scientists first observed these particles in the 1970s but did not name them microplastics until 2005. Wind and water have carried these plastic pieces to all corners of the earth—the Arctic Ocean and the Antarctic snow, the Andes Mountains, and the deserts of Iran. We consume these particles in table salt, seafood, and the air we breathe. Microplastics’ effects on human health are not yet clear, but studies show that they can build up in the guts of animals and cause internal injuries, as well as boost inflammation. Stemming microplastic pollution starts with reducing production, scientists say. “We have to move away from a throwaway mindset,” environmental physicist Laura Revell of the University of Canterbury told C&EN in February 2022.

Minamata disease, 1950s–60s

Credit: The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

Starting in 1932, a Chisso chemical factory producing acetaldehyde in Minamata, Japan, discharged methylmercury into the Minamata Bay. In 1951, the factory changed cocatalysts from manganese dioxide to ferric sulfide and soon also increased the use of a mercuric sulfate catalyst, ratcheting up the volume of discharged methylmercury. Local doctors soon observed a spate of neurological illnesses and began suspecting the area’s seafood as a cause. The first official cases of Minamata disease, including those of two young girls, were reported in 1956. It then took 12 years of research and advocacy for the government to officially name methylmercury pollution as the culprit.

More than 2,000 people from the area were officially diagnosed with Minamata disease, which causes severe neurological symptoms. More than 1,000 of the people with the disease died, and thousands of others likely experienced symptoms. Countries around the world now recognize methylmercury’s severe effects on human health and the environment. In 2013, about 140 nations agreed to the Minamata Convention on Mercury, which was designed to curb the use of mercury in industry.

PFAS

Credit: Associated Press

Seveso, 1976

Credit: Shutterstock

On July 10, 1976, near Seveso, Italy, a valve burst at a chemical factory owned by a subsidiary of Roche. The accident released a cloud of 2,3,7,8-tetracholorodibenzo-p-dioxin, known as TCDD or dioxin, a toxic gas that is associated with cancer risk and death, as well as other negative health outcomes. Residents in the plume’s path felt the effects immediately, and 19 children were hospitalized with an acne-like skin condition. In the following weeks, about 200 people experienced this condition, and hundreds of residents were evacuated. Many animals and plants in the area died, and to prevent dioxin from reaching the food supply, officials culled thousands of domestic animals. Decontamination efforts lasted years.

After the incident, epidemiological studies revealed that exposure to dioxin is associated with increased risk for cancers and cardiometabolic issues, as well as decreased fertility. In Europe, the event also led to the Seveso Directives: a series of protections and regulations intended to reduce disastrous chemical releases and their impacts. Recent occurrences, such as the Ohio train derailment this year and the subsequent vinyl chloride fire, have highlighted a need to continue focusing on safety around the world.

Fossil fuels

Credit: Hulton Deutsch/Getty Images

Extracting and burning fossil fuels has powered much of the technological progress we associate with modern society and has enabled people to forge connections across the globe. But the products of combustion engines, coal power plants, and petroleum refineries have also caused intense levels of pollution—an outcome too often concentrated in poorer communities. Accumulating studies are revealing the enormous early-death toll of air pollution attributable to fine particulates, nitrogen oxides, and other pollutants produced by combustion. Meanwhile, oil spills and other accidents related to gathering, refining, and transporting these fuels have caused immeasurable environmental damage. On a larger scale, the burning of fossil fuels continues to release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, driving climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has declared that to prevent catastrophic consequences, we must drastically reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero levels well before the end of the century, but how the world will address this challenge, both technologically and politically, remains to be seen.

Mining and nuclear waste

Credit: Associated Press