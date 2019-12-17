Chemistry in Pictures: Nano plum tree

Qi Zeng, an assistant research fellow at Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, unintentionally left a microelectrode in a platinum salt solution in the dark for several days. When he found the sample again, it had crystallized into the pattern shown here. Qi says it reminds him of a “nano plum tree on the moon.” He’s leaving it as is for now, because he predicts that over time, the surface will become covered with “beautiful blooming nanoflowers.” Qi’s research aims to develop nanocrystal-coated electrodes for use as high-performance energy storage capacitors in implantable and wearable devices.
Submitted by Qi Zeng
