Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Nano plum tree

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 17, 2019
Credit: Submitted by Qi Zeng

Qi Zeng, an assistant research fellow at Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, unintentionally left a microelectrode in a platinum salt solution in the dark for several days. When he found the sample again, it had crystallized into the pattern shown here. Qi says it reminds him of a “nano plum tree on the moon.” He’s leaving it as is for now, because he predicts that over time, the surface will become covered with “beautiful blooming nanoflowers.” Qi’s research aims to develop nanocrystal-coated electrodes for use as high-performance energy storage capacitors in implantable and wearable devices.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Carpet of nanoflowers

Chemistry in Pictures: Nano succulent

Going nano via implosion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

