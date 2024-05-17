Jesus  Moreno

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
Nominations for 2025 Previous Years

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium

“Designing electrolytes to control electrochemical processes”

Chibueze Amanchukwu

“Maximizing CO2 capture in photosynthetic organisms”

Ahmed Badran

“Using abundant materials to make safer batteries”

Rachel Carter

“Driving enhanced tire sustainability and performance”

Rob Dennis-Pelcher

“Developing electrochemical tools to understand corrosion”

Samantha M. Gateman

“Therapeutically targeting structurally dynamic RNAs”

Alisha Jones

“Harnessing radiochemistry to investigate environmental pollutants”

Outi Keinänen

“Developing new approaches to oligonucleotide manufacturing”

Sarah Lovelock

“A path toward drugging the ‘undruggable’ ”

Jesus Moreno

“Innovating nanoscale biosensors for human health”

Nako Nakatsuka

“Discovering unknown metabolites with chemical AI”

Michael Skinnider

“Radical catalysis for sustainable synthesis”

Julian West

Nominate for the T12 class of 2025

Nominations

Register for the T12 Symposium

T12 Symposium
Pill bottle icon
Separatory funnel icon
Pill icon
Pills icon
Separatory funnel icon
Headshot of Jesus Moreno Headshot of Jesus Moreno
Credit: John Cassidy/The Headshot Guy
By Bethany Halford
May 17, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 15
Pharmaceuticals
“A path
toward
drugging the
'undruggable' ”
Jesus  Moreno

Many doctors and scientists bemoan organic chemistry courses. After all, a bad grade in this challenging subject can change a person’s career trajectory. That was true for Jesus Moreno—just not in a negative way. “I think it was one of the first Cs that I ever got,” Moreno says. “But I really loved it.”

Vitals

Current affiliation: Bristol Myers Squibb

Age: 33

PhD alma mater: University of California, Los Angeles

Hometown: San Diego

My lab superpower is: “Good ‘lab hands,’ particularly when getting toward the end of a total synthesis. I recall being especially proud of taking an intermediate I had less than 10 mg of across at least 5 steps to get to a final product as a proof of concept.”

My alternate-universe career is: “Meteorologist. I’ve always been fascinated with the weather and still get excited about atypical events.”

Rather than let organic chemistry deter him, Moreno decided to master it. By the time he finished his yearlong course in the subject at the University of California San Diego, he’d switched his major from biochemistry to organic chemistry. “It really taught me how to shift my problem-solving thinking and my critical-thinking skills,” says Moreno, who is now a principal scientist and medicinal chemist at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).

He further honed his critical-thinking skills as a graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles. Moreno would whip through pen-and-paper problems just as easily as he could wrangle the practicalities of a total synthesis. “He was thinking at a very detailed level and was able to solve some really tough problems,” his PhD mentor, Neil K. Garg, says.

Garg recalls how Moreno tackled the total synthesis of the plant-derived alkaloid picrinine, a complex, cage-like molecule first isolated from the leaves of the blackboard tree (Alstonia scholaris) in 1965. It’s a structure that would intimidate any organic chemist, Garg says, but Moreno “had no fear.”

Moreno distinctly remembers the Tuesday night that he and Joel M. Smith, a fellow graduate student in Garg’s group, succeeded in the first total synthesis of picrinine. Moreno worked on the project for a year and a half, and the others in the lab had been trying to make the molecule for about a year before he joined. Using thin-layer chromatography, Moreno monitored the last synthetic step, watching as the starting material cleanly changed into something else—a transformation that had previously been messy. He rushed to the nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer to analyze the material. When he returned, he and Smith compared its spectrum with that of an authentic sample of the compound extracted from plants. They found that the spectra were identical.

“That was kind of a surreal feeling, especially because we were after that natural product for a really long time,” Moreno says. He, Smith, and Garg were exuberant. “It was like we had won the World Cup.”

Moreno says that although he enjoyed doing total synthesis, he wanted a career that was more applied than academic. “Organic chemistry is the chemistry of life, and it can be used to make lifesaving drugs. That’s the application I wanted to go after,” he says.

He remembered the fulfilling experience of collaboration and teamwork during an internship at Vertex Pharmaceuticals before he began graduate school. So rather than seek postdoctoral work, Moreno decided to look for a job in the pharmaceutical industry. In 2017, he took a job with Merck & Co., and in 2020, he moved to BMS in San Diego.

Advertisement

Recently, Moreno has led BMS’s chemistry efforts toward making targeted protein degraders. These molecules, like molecular glues and bifunctional degraders, bind to or otherwise target disease-related proteins and tag them for removal by the body’s trash disposal system. This strategy has become popular for tackling “undruggable” proteins—proteins that defy inhibition by small molecules.

BMS’s commercialized degraders treat blood cancers, and Moreno is working on a project that will extend this approach to a broader patient population. His other recent projects focus on developing degraders for solid tumors, such as those implicated in breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and carcinomas, which are among the most common forms of cancer.

His other big goal these days is to help retain people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in scientific careers. “It still kind of irks me that the representation, particularly among Black and Hispanic and Latino scientists in industry, especially in my field, is embarrassingly small,” he says.

As a proud first-generation Mexican American, Moreno tries to connect with students so his scientific journey might inspire them to seek out opportunities, such as jobs and internships in science. “I think I’ve benefited from having a really good, diverse support system,” he says. “I’m at the point in my career where I feel like I’m ready to give back.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Sarah Lovelock
Nako Nakatsuka

Pharmaceuticals

Jesus Moreno

This medicinal chemist designs and develops targeted protein degraders

by Bethany Halford
May 17, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 15
Jesus Moreno.

Credit: John Cassidy/The Headshot Guy/C&EN | Jesus Moreno

Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Vitals

Current affiliation: Bristol Myers Squibb

Age: 33

PhD alma mater: University of California, Los Angeles

Hometown: San Diego

My lab superpower is:“Good ‘lab hands,’ particularly when getting toward the end of a total synthesis. I recall being especially proud of taking an intermediate I had less than 10 mg of across at least 5 steps to get to a final product as a proof of concept.”

My alternate-universe career is:“Meteorologist. I’ve always been fascinated with the weather and still get excited about atypical events.”

Organic chemistry is the chemistry of life, and it can be used to make lifesaving drugs. That’s the application I wanted to go after.
Jesus Moreno, principal scientist, Bristol Myers Squibb

Many doctors and scientists bemoan organic chemistry courses. After all, a bad grade in this challenging subject can change a person’s career trajectory. That was true for Jesus Moreno—just not in a negative way. “I think it was one of the first Cs that I ever got,” Moreno says. “But I really loved it.”

Rather than let organic chemistry deter him, Moreno decided to master it. By the time he finished his yearlong course in the subject at the University of California San Diego, he’d switched his major from biochemistry to organic chemistry. “It really taught me how to shift my problem-solving thinking and my critical-thinking skills,” says Moreno, who is now a principal scientist and medicinal chemist at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).

He further honed his critical-thinking skills as a graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles. Moreno would whip through pen-and-paper problems just as easily as he could wrangle the practicalities of a total synthesis. “He was thinking at a very detailed level and was able to solve some really tough problems,” his PhD mentor, Neil K. Garg, says.

Garg recalls how Moreno tackled the total synthesis of the plant-derived alkaloid picrinine, a complex, cage-like molecule first isolated from the leaves of the blackboard tree (Alstonia scholaris) in 1965. It’s a structure that would intimidate any organic chemist, Garg says, but Moreno “had no fear.”

Moreno distinctly remembers the Tuesday night that he and Joel M. Smith, a fellow graduate student in Garg’s group, succeeded in the first total synthesis of picrinine. Moreno worked on the project for a year and a half, and the others in the lab had been trying to make the molecule for about a year before he joined. Using thin-layer chromatography, Moreno monitored the last synthetic step, watching as the starting material cleanly changed into something else—a transformation that had previously been messy. He rushed to the nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer to analyze the material. When he returned, he and Smith compared its spectrum with that of an authentic sample of the compound extracted from plants. They found that the spectra were identical.

“That was kind of a surreal feeling, especially because we were after that natural product for a really long time,” Moreno says. He, Smith, and Garg were exuberant. “It was like we had won the World Cup.”

Moreno says that although he enjoyed doing total synthesis, he wanted a career that was more applied than academic. “Organic chemistry is the chemistry of life, and it can be used to make lifesaving drugs. That’s the application I wanted to go after,” he says.

He remembered the fulfilling experience of collaboration and teamwork during an internship at Vertex Pharmaceuticals before he began graduate school. So rather than seek postdoctoral work, Moreno decided to look for a job in the pharmaceutical industry. In 2017, he took a job with Merck & Co., and in 2020, he moved to BMS in San Diego.

Recently, Moreno has led BMS’s chemistry efforts toward making targeted protein degraders. These molecules, like molecular glues and bifunctional degraders, bind to or otherwise target disease-related proteins and tag them for removal by the body’s trash disposal system. This strategy has become popular for tackling “undruggable” proteins—proteins that defy inhibition by small molecules.

BMS’s commercialized degraders treat blood cancers, and Moreno is working on a project that will extend this approach to a broader patient population. His other recent projects focus on developing degraders for solid tumors, such as those implicated in breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and carcinomas, which are among the most common forms of cancer.

His other big goal these days is to help retain people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in scientific careers. “It still kind of irks me that the representation, particularly among Black and Hispanic and Latino scientists in industry, especially in my field, is embarrassingly small,” he says.

As a proud first-generation Mexican American, Moreno tries to connect with students so his scientific journey might inspire them to seek out opportunities, such as jobs and internships in science. “I think I’ve benefited from having a really good, diverse support system,” he says. “I’m at the point in my career where I feel like I’m ready to give back.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Discovery
Empress Therapeutics mines microbial genomes for drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Discovery
Enlaza Therapeutics marries covalent and biologic drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Discovery
Vilya designs new macrocyclic peptides
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE