Craig A. Aspinwall, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Arizona, received the Young Investigator Award from the Subdivision on Chromatography & Separation Chemistry of the American Chemical Society’s Analytical Chemistry Division. His group has made advances in real-time online monitoring of neurotransmitters and hormones, including the development of a novel approach for optical sample introduction in capillary separations, known as photolytic optical gating.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Craig A. Aspinwall
