Joshua J. Coon, an assistant professor of chemistry and biomolecular chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, received the 2010 Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award from Pittcon and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh. Coon is using ion chemistry and instrumentation to develop new mass-spectrometry-based proteomic technologies. His research also focuses on the development of electron-transfer dissociation for intact protein sequencing and on the use and application of algorithms enabling protein/peptide identification from product ion spectra.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Joshua J. Coon
