Patrick J. Treado received the 2010 Williams-Wright Award from the Coblentz Society. The award recognizes an industrial spectroscopist who has made significant contributions to vibrational spectroscopy. Treado is founder and chief technology officer of ChemImage, a developer of molecular chemical imaging instruments and software. Treado’s research interests involve the development of infrared, Raman, and fluorescence chemical imaging and its application to materials analysis, clinical diagnostics, process monitoring, and threat detection.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Patrick J. Treado
