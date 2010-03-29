Pittcon and the Chemical Heritage Foundation presented the 2010 Pittcon Heritage Award to Walter Jennings, a professor emeritus at the University of California, Davis, and cofounder of J&W Scientific. Jennings built the first gas chromatograph in 1954 at the University of California, Davis. His laboratory became one of the first incubators for scientists developing gas chromatography fundamentals, applications, sample preparation columns, and instrumentation.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Walter Jennings
