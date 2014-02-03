Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Department Of Energy: Funding for Office of Science is up

by Jeff Johnson
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Under the fiscal 2014 omnibus appropriations law, Congress provides $26.5 billion for the Department of Energy, spread over five areas—science, energy, environment, nuclear nonproliferation, and national security. This budget level is $1.3 billion above the 2013 postsequester budget, but $1.7 billion below President Barack Obama’s 2014 funding request for the agency.

DOE’s Office of Science will receive $5.1 billion, some 9% more than the office received in the 2013 postsequester budget.

The largest slice goes to basic energy sciences (BES) research, which will receive $1.7 billion, nearly 7% more than last year’s allocation. A bit more than half of BES funding supports scientific facilities operated and maintained by DOE, most of which are user facilities. Another $100 million supports DOE’s university-based Energy Frontier Research Centers.

Two DOE “hubs,” one for bio­fuels and one for energy storage, will each receive $24 million from the BES budget. A third hub for DOE’s critical materials energy innovation research will get $25 million, which is part of a $181 million allocation to support advanced manufacturing technologies.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) will receive $280 million. The innovative research program funding level is $100 million less than the Administration’s request, but 11.2% more than it received in 2013 post sequestration. This congressional show of support is noteworthy as some lawmakers have pushed to limit funding for the program.

Energy efficiency and renewable energy programs are set at $1.9 billion, 10.3% more than in 2013 post sequestration. The largest research-related item is vehicle technology R&D at $290 million, closely followed by solar research at $257 million, and bioenergy technologies at $232 million. All are below the Administration’s request.

In other areas within DOE, the omnibus law provides $889 million for nuclear energy programs, about 20% higher than last year’s funding. Of this amount, $110 million supports small modular reactor licensing and $150 million more is directed to reactor-related R&D. Another $186 million funds fuel-cycle R&D with a focus on safer and accident-tolerant nuclear fuels.

Fossil-energy R&D will receive $562 million, 30.9% more than Obama’s request and 75.6% more than the 2013 postsequester level. Most of the funds, $392 million, will focus on carbon capture and storage technologies.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE