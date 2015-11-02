Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

NOHMs Technologies

New materials for powerful, long-lasting batteries

by Melody M. Bomgardner
November 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43

C&EN's 2015 10 Start-Ups To Watch

 

Three brown lumps. The first is labeled “Porous Carbon,” the second has lots of yellow dots inside, and the third has red dots attached to the yellow dots.
Credit: NOHMs
To create a high-voltage carbon-sulfur cathode, NOHMs allows gaseous sulfur to infiltrate nanostructured porous carbon. The sulfur reacts with lithium from the battery’s electrolyte, producing large amounts of electrical energy when the battery discharges. Unwanted lithium-sulfur species are prevented from entering the electrolyte when the battery is recharged.
[+]Enlarge
Drawing of a battery with full charge

We love our mobile devices but have to put up with a modern-day anxiety: the peculiar discomfort felt when a battery indicator turns red. What if, rather than a desperate search for an outlet for the phone or electric car, we had more powerful, longer-lived batteries?

NOHMs

Launched: 2010

Location: Rochester, N.Y.

Focus: Energy storage

Technology: Ionic liquid electrolytes and carbon-sulfur cathodes

Founders: Lynden Archer, Shivaun Archer, and Nathan Ball

Funding: SBIR grants and $1.64 million from the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium

Surpassing the performance of today’s lithium-ion batteries will require new active materials that react with each other in novel ways. Materials firms are working to develop new electrodes that can deliver more power when the battery is being used. But it’s difficult to control the chemical substances that form when the battery is recharged; those undesirables can cut a battery’s life short—or even cause a fire.

The solution from the scientists and engineers at NOHMs Technologies is new electrolytes and high-voltage cathodes to pack more power into lithium-ion batteries and protect them from degrading.

The job of an electrolyte is to safely move lithium ions between a battery’s anode and cathode. But standard solvent-based electrolytes are too volatile to deliver much more than the 3.7 V offered by today’s cell phone batteries. NOHMs believes it can deliver longer battery life and as much as 5.0 V with ionic liquids—molten salts that are liquid at room temperature. They are nonvolatile, stable at high voltage and temperature, and highly conductive.

“Inherently, they have all the characteristics needed for electrically thermostable batteries,” says Surya Moganty, director of technology at NOHMs. But since the best ionic liquids are quite viscous, NOHMs had to develop a recipe that provides the right electron transport properties.

NOHMs is also working to commercialize a new sulfur-containing cathode for lightweight batteries used in applications such as drones and autonomous robots. The reaction of sulfur with lithium to form Li2S produces large amounts of electrical energy, according to Lynden Archer, a NOHMs founder and chemical engineering professor at Cornell University.

But commercialization of lithium-sulfur batteries has been hindered by unwanted reactions that occur at the cathode when the batteries are recharged. Recharging produces lithium polysulfides, which are very soluble in the electrolyte and can migrate over and ruin the anode.

Lynden Archer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nohms
Founder of battery materials firm Nohms, and chem engineering professor at Cornell.
Credit: Nohms
Shivaun Archer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nohms
Nohms founder, battery materials.
Credit: Nohms
Nathan Ball
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nohms
Nohms founder, battery materials.
Credit: Nohms

Fixing this problem required a new cathode design. “That’s what materials scientists usually do. But we brought a different perspective—that of chemical engineers—into the mix,” Archer says. His team includes cofounders Nathan Ball and Shivaun Archer, both chemical engineers.

Lynden Archer and his partners thought a cathode made of a nanocomposite of sulfur and carbon would help prevent sulfur from contacting the electrolyte. However, inserting sulfur into the cathode was a challenge. They turned to Moganty, whose solution was to work with sulfur in the gas phase. As a gas, sulfur can be deposited inside the cathode’s nanostructured carbon pores. Once inside, the sulfur still reacts with lithium, but the resulting polysulfides remain in the pore spaces and don’t degrade the anode, even after many recharge cycles.

With Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants from NASA and NSF, and $1.64 million from the auto-industry-supported U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium, NOHMs is testing its materials in the battery cells of potential customers. Its location at Eastman Business Park is helping speed the process: The Eastman Kodak complex hosts infrastructure for manufacturing the materials and prototyping and testing new batteries.

Find out what NOHMs Technologies has been up to since it appeared on C&EN’s 2015 Top Start-ups List by clicking here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solid electrolyte extends life of sodium-sulfur battery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phosphorus-carbon battery electrodes charge quickly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superconductor boosts lithium-sulfur battery performance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE