Dispatch from the lab of the future

Credit: Rowan Walrath/C&EN

At the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in early February, a smiling robot followed visitors around. Called Plato, the robot is effectively a stack of platters on a mobile base—an autonomous version of a three-tiered bar cart.

Plato was originally designed for the hospitality industry. Hotel cleaners could stack dirtied room-service plates on it, for instance, and then send Plato away to the kitchen while they continued working.

Credit: Rowan Walrath/C&EN

But this year, Plato’s maker, United Robotics Group (URG), has updated the robot for use in the life sciences and health-care industries. The new Plato, called Plato Flex, will be equipped with a pegboard instead of shelves so that users can slot in different types of containers, including high-sided bins. Such bins will enable the robot to handle liquids, which would be at risk of spilling on the current Plato’s shelves.

Plato was among hundreds of robots on display at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening 2024 International Conference and Exhibition in Boston from Feb. 5 to 7. It was one of just a few mobile robots, but more of them are coming, marketers said, as robots increasingly jostle for space with humans in the research lab.

All laboratory bots were originally stationary: you’d mount an arm on a table or counter so it would stay out of humans’ way while it placed microtiter plates or tipped pipettes. Mobility, companies like URG contend, makes for more flexible, more simplified workflows.

URG is also marketing other robots that move around independently like “high-end Roombas,” said Ayene Mitzi Cruz, marketing project coordinator for the company. Earlier this year, the firm debuted an upgraded version of Kevin, a robotic arm mounted on a mobile base. The arm picks and places plates and other lab supplies, while the mobile base allows it to move around the lab as if it were just another technician, said Sarah Ostertag, product manager and general design lead for the robot. So, labs don’t have to be reconfigured around Kevin.

“With a mobile base, you have the lab as it is,” Ostertag said. “You can have people working with the robots.”

Brooks Automation, a robotics firm headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, said it will debut two upgraded robots this summer: the PreciseFlex c3 and PreciseFlex c5. The new versions will be able to reach farther and handle heavier payloads. Brooks also recently added vision technology to its PreciseFlex robots so that they can analyze objects and read barcodes via tiny cameras.

“What we are doing here is adding vision in the gripper of the robot, so if things are not fixed and they shift, as they often do in the lab, it will detect that and update its location so the lab can stay running,” said Tim DeRosett, Brooks’s director of product.

Credit: Rowan Walrath/C&EN

URG’s robot Kevin incorporates a PreciseFlex robotic arm that can read barcodes and sense plates with its gripper. So does a robot from the Netherlands-based company Lab Services, which has integrated PreciseFlex into one of its PlateButler robots; the product line spans capabilities from modular pipette-tip storage to lid replacement. Like most robots, the Plate- Butler PreciseFlex is designed to work more quickly and safely than a human can.

And incorporating robot helpers isn’t the challenge that hiring human staff is. In the US, job vacancy rates have been increasing across lab-position types over the past several years; 18% of core medical laboratory positions were vacant in 2022, according to the most recent national survey from the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

Robots, in many cases, are stepping in. They are pipetting, labeling test tubes, uncapping and recapping samples, and even moving lab mice around.