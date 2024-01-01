THE CHEMISTRY OF
DELIGHT
Music festivals; travel; winter sports; amusement parks; outdoor recreation—chemistry makes fun possible. Explore how the science helps bring delight to life.
How chemistry rocks music festivals
The science enables and enhances the all-encompassing live music experience.
Music festivals draw tens of thousands, dazzling them with LED light shows, relentless pulsing beats, and melodies that rise and fall through the air. The audience shares this experience through social platforms like Instagram, posting photos, videos, and hashtags. All of it—the music, the lights, the media, and even the body’s reaction—is made possible by chemistry.
Packing the right molecules for the great outdoors
Cutting-edge chemistry makes recreation in the wild more enjoyable—and more comfortable.
While the activities we enjoy in the great outdoors haven't changed much, the gear sure has. Thanks to chemistry advances, the outerwear is waterproof, the tents are lighter, and there's a new hue to the nightly diorama: the glow of smartphones—devices charged thanks to stored solar energy.
How chemistry thrills in amusement parks
Roller coasters, holograms, cotton candy, and haunted houses exhilarate, thanks to advanced materials and chemicals.
More than just a roller-coaster super-fan, Colin Coon also creates them. A design engineer, Coon specializes in wooden and hybrid roller coasters, spending his days dreaming up bigger, faster, and crazier coasters. And chemistry is at the heart of everything he does—just as it is for everyone who puts the magic in amusement parks. Check out some of the thrilling chemical advances.
Chemistry on ice
Advances in materials science and chemistry bring ice hockey a long way from its 19th-century roots.
Millions of hockey fans nationwide watch players, decked out in high-tech gear, race to control a puck using sticks made from high-tech composites. Chemistry is everywhere in hockey, supplying cutting-edge materials, coatings, and refrigerants to keep the game moving to new levels.
Chemistry takes a holiday
From space-age composites that form passenger jets to new, eco-friendly sunscreens, chemicals are upgrading vacations.
For some, vacations are all about pursuing passions. For others, it's about exploring the world's great cities. But no matter what kind of vacation travelers like, it's enjoyment they’re after. They can thank chemistry for bringing it.