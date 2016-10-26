The class of 2015: Where are they now?

C &EN’s inaugural class of 10 Start-ups to Watch has been busy raising money and advancing technologies. Here are highlights from the young companies we profiled last year.
Bolt Threads, a synthetic spider silk developer, raised $82.3 million across two rounds of funding this spring and also inked a deal with luxury sportswear firm Patagonia.
Carbon3D, a three-dimensional printing company, raised the curtains on its first commercial 3-D printer, dubbed the M1, and raised $81 million in its third round of funding. The firm also signed deals with Eastman Kodak and Johnson & Johnson.
Connora Technologies, which develops epoxy hardeners that render carbon fiber composites recyclable, last month signed a pact with Aditya Birla Chemicals, a leading epoxy resin producer. The partners are developing a metric-ton-scale manufacturing process for Connora’s epoxy thermoset technology.
NOHMs Technologies, which is developing ionic liquid electrolytes and carbon-sulfur cathodes for safer, longer-lasting batteries, closed a $5 million Series B financing round backed by Phoenix Venture Partners, Solvay, the New York State Innovation Venture Capital Fund, and angel investors.
Padlock Therapeutics, a biotech firm focused on developing protein arginine deiminase modulators, was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in March. The deal valued Padlock at up to $600 million.
SLIPS Technologies saw its surface enhancement products move out of the lab and into the marketplace. SLIPS films are now installed on a glass skyscraper in Manhattan to help prevent ice buildup. Clinicians at a Boston teaching hospital are using SLIPS-coated scopes to prevent blood and mucus buildup during surgery.
Twist Bioscience, a biotech with silicon-based DNA synthesis technology, enhanced its gene design capabilities with the acquisition of Israeli software firm Genome Compiler. Twist also raised $61 million in funding and secured synthetic DNA pacts with Microsoft and Ginkgo Bioworks.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter