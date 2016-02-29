Drones swarm to science

It’s hard to say how many research drones are flying in the U.S., says Colin Snow, CEO of the market research firm Drone Analyst. But we do have stats on how many professional drone users are flying with Section 333 exemptions—exemptions granted by the Federal Aviation Administration to those flying drones for commercial uses,including real estate and agriculture.

3,300+

Number of S333 exemptions granted by FAA

1.1 million

Number of drones sold in the U.S. in 2015 (more than twice the total from 2014)

2.9 million

Anticipated number of drones that will sell in 2016

75–80%

Percentage of drones used in commercial applications that are off-the-shelf, consumer products. Overall, 46% are made by the Chinese company DJI. “It’s the drone’s software that lets you take a consumer product and fly high-value missions,” Snows says.