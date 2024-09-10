Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Northvolt is backing out of battery chemicals

The European battery leader is cutting costs because of low demand

by Matt Blois
September 10, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

A large industrial manufacturing facility along a river in a forest.
Credit: Northvolt
Because of the slow adoption of electric cars, Northvolt is canceling plans to make cathode materials at this Swedish site and closing a cathode plant in the country.

The European battery leader Northvolt is scaling back plans to manufacture battery chemicals and will focus instead on producing finished battery cells. The company’s retrenchment because of slow growth in electric vehicle sales follows similar decisions at other battery players, such as BASF and Umicore.

Northvolt is closing its cathode material plant in Sweden, canceling plans for a second plant in the country, and laying off workers. The firm says construction of a Canadian battery cell plant and design work for cathode and recycling plants in Canada will continue.

In August, Northvolt also closed down Cuberg, the US lithium-metal battery start-up it acquired in 2021, and moved its lithium-metal research to Sweden.

Northvolt is continuing a strategic review of its business and could streamline further. But CEO Peter Carlsson says he still believes that the long-term outlook for the battery industry is promising. “There remains no question that global transition towards electrification . . . is strong,” he says in a press release.

The changes are a big shift for Northvolt—the firm secured a $5 billion loan to expand cathode and cell production in Sweden earlier this year—but are in line with industry trends.

BASF says it will build battery material plants only after securing long-term agreements with customers. The firm decided not to invest in an Indonesian nickel refining project and has delayed a recycling project in Spain. Umicore paused construction on a cathode material plant in Ontario and is delaying a European recycling project.

Evelina Stoikou, a battery industry analyst with the research firm BloombergNEF, says Northvolt faced a particularly challenging road because it was trying to scale up both battery chemicals and cells while also pursuing next-generation technology like lithium-metal and sodium-ion batteries.

“Everyone is feeling the pressure,” Stoikou says. “It makes sense to narrow down on the area that you think is going to be the most successful.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Energy Storage
Redoxblox raises $30 million for energy storage
Energy Storage
Birla Carbon plans $1 billion synthetic graphite plant in South Carolina
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Storage
Chemistries for stationary batteries gain steam
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE