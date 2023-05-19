Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Profiles

C&EN’s 2023 Talented 12

Meet a dozen early-career researchers using chemistry to tackle big problems

May 19, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 16
colorful geometric shapes.

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN

Meet a dozen early-career researchers using chemistry to tackle big problems.
T

he Talented 12 class of 2023 isn't afraid of a challenge. These early-career researchers are finding solutions to plastic pollution, creating treatments for cystic fibrosis, exploring ways to improve energy storage, and probing the chemistry at the heart of planets. And their outreach efforts are helping recruit the next generation of chemists.

We selected this year's list of standout scientists from nearly 400 nominations put forward by C&EN's readers. Narrowing down that number to just 12 is always a daunting task, and we're consistently impressed with the world-changing work that chemists around the globe are tackling. This year's dazzling dozen have accomplished so much already, and we're excited to see where they go from here.

Learn more/nominate a rising early-career chemist to be one of C&EN's Talented 12 at:
cenm.ag/t12-nominations-2024

Iwnetim Iwnetu
Abate

Alex Abela

Athina Anastasaki

Maxx Arguilla

Evelyn Auyeung

Susannah Cox

Marina Evich

Raúl Hernández
Sánchez

Stacy Malaker

Ben Ofori-Okai

Ezgi Toraman

Charlotte Vogt

Talented 12
Contributors

Editorial lead: Bethany Halford
Project manager: Michael Sheehan
Writers: Celia Henry Arnaud, Matt Blois, Leigh Krietsch Boerner, Bethany Halford, Laura Howes, Shi En Kim, Sam Lemonick, Mark Peplow, Ariana Remmel, Alexander Tullo, and Gina Vitale
Editors: Bethany Halford and Mark Peplow
Additional Editing By: Chris Gorski, Laura Howes and Mitch Jacoby
Creative director: Robert Bryson
Art director: William A. Ludwig
UI/UX director: Kay Youn
Web producers: Luis A. Carrillo, Ty A. Finocchiaro, and Jennifer Muller
Copyeditor: Michele Arboit and Sabrina J. Ashwell
Production editors: Brianna Barbu, Jonathan Forney, Raadhia Patwary, Sydney Smith, and Marsha-Ann Watson
Engagement editor: Leeann Kirchner

The Talented 12 class of 2023 isn’t afraid of a challenge. These early-career researchers are finding solutions to plastic pollution, creating treatments for cystic fibrosis, exploring ways to improve energy storage, and probing the chemistry at the heart of planets. And their outreach efforts are helping recruit the next generation of chemists.

We selected this year’s list of standout scientists from nearly 400 nominations put forward by C&EN’s readers. Narrowing down that number to just 12 is always a daunting task, and we’re consistently impressed with the world-changing work that chemists around the globe are tackling. This year’s dazzling dozen have accomplished so much already, and we’re excited to see where they go from here.

