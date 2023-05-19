T

he Talented 12 class of 2023 isn't afraid of a challenge. These early-career researchers are finding solutions to plastic pollution, creating treatments for cystic fibrosis, exploring ways to improve energy storage, and probing the chemistry at the heart of planets. And their outreach efforts are helping recruit the next generation of chemists.

We selected this year's list of standout scientists from nearly 400 nominations put forward by C&EN's readers. Narrowing down that number to just 12 is always a daunting task, and we're consistently impressed with the world-changing work that chemists around the globe are tackling. This year's dazzling dozen have accomplished so much already, and we're excited to see where they go from here.