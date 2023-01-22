Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Science Communication

C&EN CENTENNIAL

C&EN-tennial playlist

Solve C&EN’s crossword celebrating the magazine’s 100th anniversary

by Christopher Adams, Barb Goldenberg, and George Barany, special to C&EN
January 22, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

The logo for C&EN's 100th-anniversary issue.

C &EN commissioned George Barany, a chemistry professor at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, to create this Sunday-size puzzle to celebrate C&EN’s centennial. It is a sequel to “Nine Decades of the Central Science,” a puzzle that celebrated C&EN’s 90th anniversary. Barany recruited Christopher Adams of Iowa City and Barb Goldenberg of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, for the project. Barany and Adams have both published puzzles in the New York Times and numerous other venues, maintain their own crossword websites, and collaboratively contribute a quarterly puzzle to the Star Tribune. This is Goldenberg’s first byline on a professional puzzle.

The circled letters, read in order from left to right (column by column), provide the two-word answer to this bonus clue: “Stranger in Paradise” or “Über Nitrosoamarin.”

A blank crossword puzzle.
 

More online

Download a blank PDF of this crossword with helpful links at cenm.ag/100blank.

Download the answer key for this crossword at cenm.ag/100answers.

Solve this crossword entirely online at cenm.ag/100online.

    ACROSS

    1 Photosynthesis site
    5 It turns litmus red
    9 Recedes
    13 España, por ejemplo
    17 Site of Napoleon’s exile, as memorialized in a famous palindrome
    18 ___ City (Baghdad district)
    19 Star Trek: The Next Generation counselor
    20 “The ___ of Reading Gaol”(Oscar Wilde poem)
    22 Irving Berlin standard (1930) about atoms and molecules?
    26 Kermit the Frog’s soliloquy (1970) about sustainable chemistry?
    27 Cochlear implant site
    28 Burrowing insectivore celebrated by chemistry students on Oct. 23
    29 Renter’s agreement
    30 ___ ex machina
    33 Utilize, less pretentiously
    35 Prozac or Paxil, e.g., for short
    36 (CH3)2S
    39 Cole Porter show-stopping refrain (1948) about climate change?
    45 MD and PhD, for two
    47 “Eureka!”
    49 273.15 K and 100 kPa
    50 Enter data on a graph
    51 Went looking for a moray?
    53 Jimmy of the Daily Planet
    55 “It is better to be a ___ than a never-was”
    57 La ___ Tar Pits
    58 Accepted willingly
    61 Signature Obama legislation, in brief
    62 Beach Boys tune (1966) about infrared spectroscopy?
    64 Alternative to “him” or “them”
    66 Lye, symbolically
    68 Final words?
    69 Dithiasuccinoyl, to a peptide chemist
    70 Wicked anthem (2003) about developing new pharmaceuticals in space?
    75 “Message me,” succinctly
    77 Dessert consisting of espresso and ice cream
    78 Italian currency, pre-euro
    79 Reaches, as an end point
    83 ___ pad (reporter’s notebook)
    84 Fifth-century pope nicknamed “the Great”
    86 Grumpy and gloomy
    87 More accurate alternative to a rapid COVID-19 test
    88 Worked (up), as when a workup goes awry
    89 Gently roast (or, something that’s roasted)
    92 Young Rascals lament (1967) about quantum mechanics?
    95 MD or PhD, e.g.
    97 “Bing Crosby’s Merrie ___ Christmas” (1977 TV special)
    99 Palindromic file compression format
    100 A First Nations people
    101 ___ telescope, like one that recently detected aromatic matter in an interstellar dust cloud
    103 Potentially offensive, in brief
    106 Composer of “The Microsoft Sound” (which, ironically, he wrote on a Mac)
    108 Neil Sedaka oldie (1962) about the challenge of biodegrading plastics?
    116 Dolly Parton–Porter Wagoner duet (1971) about the petroleum industry?
    118 Middle, in Middlesex
    119 Hathaway of Ocean’s 8
    120 Pay to play, in poker
    121 White-tailed raptor
    122 Slugger Sammy
    123 Neptune and Uranus, for two
    124 The Simpsons bar
    125 Lawn tool usually used in autumn

    DOWN

    1 Tennis do-over
    2 For grades 1–12, briefly
    3 Aid and ___
    4 Least true
    5 Mary of The Maltese Falcon
    6 Carrie Chapman ___, founder of the League of Women Voters
    7 Run in neutral
    8 Walter Mitty, notably
    9 –C2H5
    10 Money under the table, maybe
    11 It consists primarily of hydroxyapatite and collagen
    12 Symbols with supposed magic power
    13 Feelings of hunger
    14 Women’s rights lawyer Gloria
    15 “Would ___?”
    16 Like best lab practices
    20 Freestyle skiing event won by Birk Ruud and Eileen Gu in its 2022 Olympics debut
    21 Animal house?
    23 Once ___ lifetime
    24 General in American Chinese cuisine
    25 Mortimer voiced by puppeteer Edgar Bergen
    30 Satellite signal receiver
    31 Cadillac Records role for Beyoncé
    32 “Neither snow nor rain . . .” org.
    33 Japanese noodle that’s pretty thick
    34 ACT alternative, to a high school student
    35 Sault ___ Marie
    37 Touchdown the Bear, for the Cornell Big Red
    38 Lusters
    40 Grp. that’s well funded?
    41 1992 David Mamet play inspired by the Anita Hill–Clarence Thomas hearings
    42 Ruler said to have fiddled while Rome burned
    43 Mind, as a warning
    44 Name of five Norwegian kings
    46 Arrange
    48 “No ifs, ___, or buts”
    52 Ryan known for her work on the Disney Channel
    54 In the infirmary
    56 Subatomic particle made of three quarks
    57 Surname for father and son Niels and Aage, both physics Nobelists
    59 Exam that may be “open”
    60 Production site for a bootlegger
    62 With “The,” Beauty and the Beat band
    63 Vowel in the Greek alphabet
    64 Checked the weight of, in a way
    65 Decadent
    67 Bond., J. Bond, for one
    70 Sprinkling of salt
    71 Assistant in Young Frankenstein
    72 Prefix that denotes the stabler of two geometric isomers
    73 Perspective
    74 Classic Camaro
    76 Apt rhyme for encore
    79 Evening, to the Curies and the Joliot-Curies
    80 Urge (on)
    81 Hundred ___ Wood
    82 Part of the woods
    85 Most common English word
    86 Subject of a famous photograph taken by Rosalind Franklin
    90 Sublime halogen?
    91 Gaudy jewelry
    93 Curved river barrier often seen in narrow gorges
    94 Vehicle commonly seen near college campuses
    96 Sources of academic funding
    98 Soldier’s identification
    102 ___ Yoshino, 2019 chemistry Nobelist for the development of lithium-ion batteries
    103 Flip
    104 French city that’s the source of the word denim
    105 Symbol in the Schrödinger equation
    106 Thirty, for a dodecahedron
    107 Unspecified ordinal
    108 QI network
    109 Deeply regrets
    110 Rubik with a namesake cube
    111 “I don’t think so”
    112 The A in AD
    113 Quinceañera or bat mitzvah, e.g.
    114 ___ the Explorer
    115 “Old MacDonald” farm noise
    117 Y. T. ___, 1986 chemistry Nobelist for foundational studies in chemical reaction dynamics.

More information

This puzzle includes eight songs: 22A, “The Little Things in Life”; 26A, “It’s Not Easy Being Green”; 39A, “Too Darn Hot”; 62A, “Good Vibrations”; 70A, “Defying Gravity”; 92A, “How Can I Be Sure”; 108A, “Breaking Up is Hard to Do”; and 116A, “Burning the Midnight Oil.”

The bonus answer is “Borodin opus,” celebrating Aleksandr Borodin, who achieved renown both as a composer and as a chemist. The bonus clue names one of his songs “Stranger in Paradise” and the title of one of his papers. For more about Borodin, including lists of his musical works and scientific publications, read “Alexander Borodin—Musician and Chemist” by Harold B. Friedman (J. Chem. Educ. 1941, DOI: 10.1021/ed018p521) and “Borodin: Composer and Chemist” by George B. Kauffman, Ian D. Rae, Yurii Ivanovich Solov’ev, and Charlene Steinberg (C&EN, Feb. 16, 1987, page 28)..

Additional contributors

Jeffrey Aubé, Francis Barany, Howard Barkin, Victor Barocas, Marcia Brott, Ralph Bunker, Charles Deber, Noam Elkies, Anne Ellison, Jed Fisher, Elizabeth Gorski, Michael Hanko, Brent Hartzell, Martin Herbach, Theresa Horan, Jim Horne, Ken Leopold, Mark Lipton, Deane Morrison, Arlene Romoff, Ellen Ross, Marjorie Russel, Kurtis Scaletta, Alayne Schroll, Markand Thakar, Mark Wieder, Letitia Yao.

C&EN staff: Sabrina J. Ashwell, Arminda Downey-Mavromatis, Michael Torrice, Marsha-Ann Watson, Corinna Wu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Robert H. M. Simon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
When you are blind and in grad school
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A chemist on the stage, dissertations distilled

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE