C &EN commissioned George Barany, a chemistry professor at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, to create this Sunday-size puzzle to celebrate C&EN’s centennial. It is a sequel to “Nine Decades of the Central Science,” a puzzle that celebrated C&EN’s 90th anniversary. Barany recruited Christopher Adams of Iowa City and Barb Goldenberg of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, for the project. Barany and Adams have both published puzzles in the New York Times and numerous other venues, maintain their own crossword websites, and collaboratively contribute a quarterly puzzle to the Star Tribune. This is Goldenberg’s first byline on a professional puzzle.
The circled letters, read in order from left to right (column by column), provide the two-word answer to this bonus clue: “Stranger in Paradise” or “Über Nitrosoamarin.”
Download a blank PDF of this crossword with helpful links at cenm.ag/100blank.
Download the answer key for this crossword at cenm.ag/100answers.
Solve this crossword entirely online at cenm.ag/100online.
ACROSS
1 Photosynthesis site
5 It turns litmus red
9 Recedes
13 España, por ejemplo
17 Site of Napoleon’s exile, as memorialized in a famous palindrome
18 ___ City (Baghdad district)
19 Star Trek: The Next Generation counselor
20 “The ___ of Reading Gaol”(Oscar Wilde poem)
22 Irving Berlin standard (1930) about atoms and molecules?
26 Kermit the Frog’s soliloquy (1970) about sustainable chemistry?
27 Cochlear implant site
28 Burrowing insectivore celebrated by chemistry students on Oct. 23
29 Renter’s agreement
30 ___ ex machina
33 Utilize, less pretentiously
35 Prozac or Paxil, e.g., for short
36 (CH3)2S
39 Cole Porter show-stopping refrain (1948) about climate change?
45 MD and PhD, for two
47 “Eureka!”
49 273.15 K and 100 kPa
50 Enter data on a graph
51 Went looking for a moray?
53 Jimmy of the Daily Planet
55 “It is better to be a ___ than a never-was”
57 La ___ Tar Pits
58 Accepted willingly
61 Signature Obama legislation, in brief
62 Beach Boys tune (1966) about infrared spectroscopy?
64 Alternative to “him” or “them”
66 Lye, symbolically
68 Final words?
69 Dithiasuccinoyl, to a peptide chemist
70 Wicked anthem (2003) about developing new pharmaceuticals in space?
75 “Message me,” succinctly
77 Dessert consisting of espresso and ice cream
78 Italian currency, pre-euro
79 Reaches, as an end point
83 ___ pad (reporter’s notebook)
84 Fifth-century pope nicknamed “the Great”
86 Grumpy and gloomy
87 More accurate alternative to a rapid COVID-19 test
88 Worked (up), as when a workup goes awry
89 Gently roast (or, something that’s roasted)
92 Young Rascals lament (1967) about quantum mechanics?
95 MD or PhD, e.g.
97 “Bing Crosby’s Merrie ___ Christmas” (1977 TV special)
99 Palindromic file compression format
100 A First Nations people
101 ___ telescope, like one that recently detected aromatic matter in an interstellar dust cloud
103 Potentially offensive, in brief
106 Composer of “The Microsoft Sound” (which, ironically, he wrote on a Mac)
108 Neil Sedaka oldie (1962) about the challenge of biodegrading plastics?
116 Dolly Parton–Porter Wagoner duet (1971) about the petroleum industry?
118 Middle, in Middlesex
119 Hathaway of Ocean’s 8
120 Pay to play, in poker
121 White-tailed raptor
122 Slugger Sammy
123 Neptune and Uranus, for two
124 The Simpsons bar
125 Lawn tool usually used in autumn
DOWN
1 Tennis do-over
2 For grades 1–12, briefly
3 Aid and ___
4 Least true
5 Mary of The Maltese Falcon
6 Carrie Chapman ___, founder of the League of Women Voters
7 Run in neutral
8 Walter Mitty, notably
9 –C2H5
10 Money under the table, maybe
11 It consists primarily of hydroxyapatite and collagen
12 Symbols with supposed magic power
13 Feelings of hunger
14 Women’s rights lawyer Gloria
15 “Would ___?”
16 Like best lab practices
20 Freestyle skiing event won by Birk Ruud and Eileen Gu in its 2022 Olympics debut
21 Animal house?
23 Once ___ lifetime
24 General in American Chinese cuisine
25 Mortimer voiced by puppeteer Edgar Bergen
30 Satellite signal receiver
31 Cadillac Records role for Beyoncé
32 “Neither snow nor rain . . .” org.
33 Japanese noodle that’s pretty thick
34 ACT alternative, to a high school student
35 Sault ___ Marie
37 Touchdown the Bear, for the Cornell Big Red
38 Lusters
40 Grp. that’s well funded?
41 1992 David Mamet play inspired by the Anita Hill–Clarence Thomas hearings
42 Ruler said to have fiddled while Rome burned
43 Mind, as a warning
44 Name of five Norwegian kings
46 Arrange
48 “No ifs, ___, or buts”
52 Ryan known for her work on the Disney Channel
54 In the infirmary
56 Subatomic particle made of three quarks
57 Surname for father and son Niels and Aage, both physics Nobelists
59 Exam that may be “open”
60 Production site for a bootlegger
62 With “The,” Beauty and the Beat band
63 Vowel in the Greek alphabet
64 Checked the weight of, in a way
65 Decadent
67 Bond., J. Bond, for one
70 Sprinkling of salt
71 Assistant in Young Frankenstein
72 Prefix that denotes the stabler of two geometric isomers
73 Perspective
74 Classic Camaro
76 Apt rhyme for encore
79 Evening, to the Curies and the Joliot-Curies
80 Urge (on)
81 Hundred ___ Wood
82 Part of the woods
85 Most common English word
86 Subject of a famous photograph taken by Rosalind Franklin
90 Sublime halogen?
91 Gaudy jewelry
93 Curved river barrier often seen in narrow gorges
94 Vehicle commonly seen near college campuses
96 Sources of academic funding
98 Soldier’s identification
102 ___ Yoshino, 2019 chemistry Nobelist for the development of lithium-ion batteries
103 Flip
104 French city that’s the source of the word denim
105 Symbol in the Schrödinger equation
106 Thirty, for a dodecahedron
107 Unspecified ordinal
108 QI network
109 Deeply regrets
110 Rubik with a namesake cube
111 “I don’t think so”
112 The A in AD
113 Quinceañera or bat mitzvah, e.g.
114 ___ the Explorer
115 “Old MacDonald” farm noise
117 Y. T. ___, 1986 chemistry Nobelist for foundational studies in chemical reaction dynamics.
This puzzle includes eight songs: 22A, “The Little Things in Life”; 26A, “It’s Not Easy Being Green”; 39A, “Too Darn Hot”; 62A, “Good Vibrations”; 70A, “Defying Gravity”; 92A, “How Can I Be Sure”; 108A, “Breaking Up is Hard to Do”; and 116A, “Burning the Midnight Oil.”
The bonus answer is “Borodin opus,” celebrating Aleksandr Borodin, who achieved renown both as a composer and as a chemist. The bonus clue names one of his songs “Stranger in Paradise” and the title of one of his papers. For more about Borodin, including lists of his musical works and scientific publications, read “Alexander Borodin—Musician and Chemist” by Harold B. Friedman (J. Chem. Educ. 1941, DOI: 10.1021/ed018p521) and “Borodin: Composer and Chemist” by George B. Kauffman, Ian D. Rae, Yurii Ivanovich Solov’ev, and Charlene Steinberg (C&EN, Feb. 16, 1987, page 28)..
Jeffrey Aubé, Francis Barany, Howard Barkin, Victor Barocas, Marcia Brott, Ralph Bunker, Charles Deber, Noam Elkies, Anne Ellison, Jed Fisher, Elizabeth Gorski, Michael Hanko, Brent Hartzell, Martin Herbach, Theresa Horan, Jim Horne, Ken Leopold, Mark Lipton, Deane Morrison, Arlene Romoff, Ellen Ross, Marjorie Russel, Kurtis Scaletta, Alayne Schroll, Markand Thakar, Mark Wieder, Letitia Yao.
C&EN staff: Sabrina J. Ashwell, Arminda Downey-Mavromatis, Michael Torrice, Marsha-Ann Watson, Corinna Wu.
