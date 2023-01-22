DOWN

1 Tennis do-over

2 For grades 1–12, briefly

3 Aid and ___

4 Least true

5 Mary of The Maltese Falcon

6 Carrie Chapman ___, founder of the League of Women Voters

7 Run in neutral

8 Walter Mitty, notably

9 –C 2 H 5

10 Money under the table, maybe

11 It consists primarily of hydroxyapatite and collagen

12 Symbols with supposed magic power

13 Feelings of hunger

14 Women’s rights lawyer Gloria

15 “Would ___?”

16 Like best lab practices

20 Freestyle skiing event won by Birk Ruud and Eileen Gu in its 2022 Olympics debut

21 Animal house?

23 Once ___ lifetime

24 General in American Chinese cuisine

25 Mortimer voiced by puppeteer Edgar Bergen

30 Satellite signal receiver

31 Cadillac Records role for Beyoncé

32 “Neither snow nor rain . . .” org.

33 Japanese noodle that’s pretty thick

34 ACT alternative, to a high school student

35 Sault ___ Marie

37 Touchdown the Bear, for the Cornell Big Red

38 Lusters

40 Grp. that’s well funded?

41 1992 David Mamet play inspired by the Anita Hill–Clarence Thomas hearings

42 Ruler said to have fiddled while Rome burned

43 Mind, as a warning

44 Name of five Norwegian kings

46 Arrange

48 “No ifs, ___, or buts”

52 Ryan known for her work on the Disney Channel

54 In the infirmary

56 Subatomic particle made of three quarks

57 Surname for father and son Niels and Aage, both physics Nobelists

59 Exam that may be “open”

60 Production site for a bootlegger

62 With “The,” Beauty and the Beat band

63 Vowel in the Greek alphabet

64 Checked the weight of, in a way

65 Decadent

67 Bond., J. Bond, for one

70 Sprinkling of salt

71 Assistant in Young Frankenstein

72 Prefix that denotes the stabler of two geometric isomers

73 Perspective

74 Classic Camaro

76 Apt rhyme for encore

79 Evening, to the Curies and the Joliot-Curies

80 Urge (on)

81 Hundred ___ Wood

82 Part of the woods

85 Most common English word

86 Subject of a famous photograph taken by Rosalind Franklin

90 Sublime halogen?

91 Gaudy jewelry

93 Curved river barrier often seen in narrow gorges

94 Vehicle commonly seen near college campuses

96 Sources of academic funding

98 Soldier’s identification

102 ___ Yoshino, 2019 chemistry Nobelist for the development of lithium-ion batteries

103 Flip

104 French city that’s the source of the word denim

105 Symbol in the Schrödinger equation

106 Thirty, for a dodecahedron

107 Unspecified ordinal

108 QI network

109 Deeply regrets

110 Rubik with a namesake cube

111 “I don’t think so”

112 The A in AD

113 Quinceañera or bat mitzvah, e.g.

114 ___ the Explorer

115 “Old MacDonald” farm noise

117 Y. T. ___, 1986 chemistry Nobelist for foundational studies in chemical reaction dynamics.