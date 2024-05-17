C&EN’s Talented 12

Details matter. Just ask the Talented 12 class of 2024. To tackle big global problems, this group of early-career researchers is digging into the details of nuclear fuel storage, battery electrolytes, nucleic acid function, and microplastics in the human body. And that’s just a sampling of the standout science you can read about in the profiles that follow.

C&EN’s readers submitted nearly 450 nominations for this year’s class. Picking just 12 to highlight from hundreds of nominees is always tough. But it reminds us how chemists are using their knowledge of the central science to change our world for the better. We think you’ll be impressed with what the members of this year’s class are doing, and we look forward to seeing where they’ll lead chemistry in the future.