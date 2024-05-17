C&EN’s Talented 12

|Editorial lead:
|Bethany Halford
|Project manager:
|Michael Sheehan
|Editors:
|Bethany Halford, Mark Peplow, and Michael Torrice
|Writers:
|Celia Henry Arnaud, Brianna Barbu, Matt Blois, Bethany Halford, Sam Lemonick, Prachi Patel, Mark Peplow, Fionna Samuels, Krystal Vasquez, and Rowan Walrath
|Creative director:
|Robert Bryson
|Lead Art director:
|William A. Ludwig
|Art directors:
|Yang H. Ku and Madeline Monroe
|UI/UX director:
|Kay Youn
|Web producers:
|Luis A. Carrillo, Ty A. Finocchiaro, Jennifer Muller, and Seamus Murphy
|Copyeditors:
|Michele Arboit and Sabrina J. Ashwell
|Production editors:
|Jonathan Forney, Kim Habicht, David Padgham, Raadhia Patwary, Sydney Smith, and Marsha-Ann Watson
|Engagement editors:
|Liam Conlon and Leeann Kirchner
Maps displaying the hometowns and current towns of the Talented 12 class of 2024. Chibueze Amanchukwu, hometown: Lagos, Nigeria, and current town: Chicago; Ahmed Badran, hometowns: Tanta, Egypt, and Tucson, Arizona, and current town: La Jolla, California; Rachel Carter, hometown: Nashville, Tennessee , and current town: Washington, DC; Rob Dennis-Pelcher, hometown: Lyndonville, New York, and current town: Green, Ohio; Samantha M. Gateman, hometown: Cambridge, Ontario, and current town: London, Ontario; Alisha Jones, hometowns: West Haven, Connecticut, and Toledo, Ohio, and current town: New York City; Outi Keinänen, hometown: Espoo, Finland, and current town: Birmingham, Alabama; Sarah Lovelock, hometown: Watford, England, and current town: Manchester, England: Jesus Moreno, hometown: San Diego, and current town, San Diego; Nako Nakatsuka, hometown: Tokyo, and current town: Geneva; Michael Skinnider, hometown: Victoria, British Columbia, and current town: Princeton, New Jersey; Julian West, hometown: Edmonton, Alberta, and current town: Houston.
Arabic, English, Finnish, French, German, Igbo, Japanese, Norwegian, and Spanish
Bar graph showing when the Talented 12 class of 2024 say they are most productive. Fifty-eight percent say, “I’m an early bird”; 25% say, “I’m like Dolly—working ‘9 to 5’; 17% say, “I’m a night owl.”
|Chibueze Amanchukwu
|Ahmed Badran
|Rachel Carter
|“History (especially African history) and African literature”
|“Astronomy. This was one of my passions growing up”
|“Making sourdough”
|Rob Dennis-Pelcher
|Samantha M. Gateman
|Alisha Jones
|“Sports, especially football and/or hockey”
|“Knitting patterns, knitting techniques, and differences between yarn compositions”
|“Does beer brewing count?”
|Outi Keinänen
|Sarah Lovelock
|Jesus Moreno
|“Why everyone should get vaccinated!”
|“Harry Potter”
|“Sports history, specifically soccer”
|Nako Nakatsuka
|Michael Skinnider
|Julian West
|“Weird animals or training plans for endurance sports”
|“Planning a hiking trip in southwestern British Columbia”
|“Cats!”
Bar graph showing how the Talented 12 class of 2024 like to watch a series on a streaming platform. Fifty-eight percent say, “Marathon watching is the only way to go”; 33% say, “I like to pace my programming”; and 8% say, “Who has time to watch a whole series?” Percentages do not sum to 100% because of rounding.
