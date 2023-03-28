G protein-coupled receptor structures aided drug design

A decade after a key structural analysis, scientists have a better understanding of the pharmaceutically important family of receptor proteins

By Stu Borman

Credit: Nature

G protein-coupled receptors, or GPCRs, are the largest family of human proteins, with over 800 members. They reside within cell membranes, receiving molecular signals from outside the cell and translating them into signals that influence cellular pathways inside the cell.

In 2000 researchers obtained the first GPCR crystal structure, and a decade ago they got the second one. The analysis of GPCR structures began a new chapter in drug discovery, enabling researchers to better design GPCR-targeted medicines.

When a signaling molecule, such as a hormone, binds to the part of a GPCR that protrudes from the cell, the receptor undergoes a conformational change that activates a G protein (guanine nucleotide-binding protein) bound to the part of the GPCR that's inside the cell. The activated G protein then modulates the activity of other proteins and signaling pathways.

GPCRs are targets of many drugs designed to influence those pathways, including treatments for ulcers, migraines, cancer, and stroke. According to GPCRdb, a web-based storehouse of GPCR data and design tools, nearly 500 drugs—about one-third of all FDA-approved medications—act on over 100 GPCR targets. More than 300 additional GPCR-targeted drug candidates are being clinically tested (Nat. Rev. Drug Discovery 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nrd.2017.178).

Researchers early on realized that obtaining the X-ray crystal structures of GPCRs could aid drug design. But GPCRs are tough nuts to crack structurally. Their extended, floppy conformations help them do their jobs but make them hard to isolate from cell membranes in functional and stable forms. Also, scientists often must express the proteins in genetically modified bacteria to produce quantities sufficient for crystallization.

Researchers obtained the first GPCR crystal structure, of rhodopsin, by isolating the protein from cow retinas, crystallizing it, and working in a cold, dark room for two years to get the light-sensitive crystals to remain stable (Science 2000, DOI: 10.1126/science.289.5480.739). It took another seven years for scientists to report structures of a second GPCR, human β 2 adrenergic receptor (β 2 AR). Brian K. Kobilka of Stanford University School of Medicine, Raymond C. Stevens of Scripps Research Institute California, and coworkers analyzed a fusion protein of β 2 AR with a stabilizing enzyme (Science 2007, DOI: 10.1126/science.1150577). And Kobilka and coworkers analyzed β 2 AR after stabilizing it with an antibody fragment (Nature 2007, DOI: 10.1038/nature06325).

Chris Tate of MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology and coworkers had earlier used point mutations to stabilize GPCRs without disrupting the proteins’ conformations or functions. The researchers, including Gebhard Schertler, obtained a GPCR structure with the method in 2008. Heptares Therapeutics later obtained rights to that method. Now called StaR, this approach has helped researchers obtain a number of GPCR structures.

Despite these successes, no structures showed a GPCR interacting with a G protein, making it difficult to understand exactly how the receptors activated the proteins. But in 2011, Kobilka, Roger K. Sunahara of the University of California, San Diego, and coworkers finally captured that interaction by using an enzyme, an antibody, detergents, and lipids to stabilize β 2 AR bound to its G protein (Nature 2011, DOI: 10.1038/nature10361). The study helped researchers begin to nail down the mechanism of G protein activation, in which guanosine diphosphate dissociates from a G protein, guanosine triphosphate replaces it, and two parts of the G protein dissociate to regulate other proteins.

Progress in the field was recognized the next year when Robert J. Lefkowitz of Duke University and Kobilka took home the 2012 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on GPCRs. Lefkowitz’s group, beginning in 1968, isolated some of the receptors and studied how they work. While Kobilka was a postdoc in Lefkowitz’s lab, the pair determined that such receptors belonged to a large family, later named GPCRs.

Researchers have now obtained about 50 high-resolution GPCR crystal structures, most under the auspices of the U.S. National Institutes of Health Protein Structure Initiative’s GPCR Network and a successor group, the GPCR Consortium.

The benefits of GPCR structural information continue to grow. For example, last year researchers computationally docked a virtual library of druglike compounds with a GPCR structure determined by Kobilka’s lab to find PZM21, an analgesic that reduces pain in mice longer than morphine does, and with fewer side effects. The GPCR company Receptos used structure-based design to identify RPC1063 (ozanimod), a GPCR-targeted drug candidate that Celgene is testing in clinical trials for multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease. Crystal structures also helped Heptares design the GPCR-based drug candidate AZD4635, which AstraZeneca is testing to treat cancer.

“The past 10 years have seen dramatic improvements in our ability to solve X-ray structures of GPCRs and utilize these for drug design,” says Fiona Marshall, director and chief scientific officer of Heptares. GPCRdb director David E. Gloriam of the University of Copenhagen adds that genomic, structural, and functional GPCR information will increase even more rapidly going forward, enabling researchers “to better understand and target disease from the molecular to the physiological scale.”