Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
Loading...

Credit: Shutterstock/Kay Youn/Will Ludwig/C&EN

Science Communication

A century of chemistry and of C&EN

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
August 11, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 26
C&EN 100 year logo.

Credit: Shutterstock/Will Ludwig/C&EN

Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

In its inaugural issue, published Jan. 10, 1923, the magazine that would soon become Chemical & Engineering News told readers about several events and ideas in chemistry. Among them: the first sugar factory to use the enzyme invertase in production, the power of pancreatic gland extracts to treat diabetes, and a talk by esteemed chemical engineer John E. Teeple on research chemistry’s role in US industry.

In the 100 years since our launch, we have sought to present our readers with a broad view of chemistry’s many dimensions. During that time, both chemistry and the world at large have undergone countless transformations. Some changes have been technological, including discoveries that won Nobel Prizes and enabled progress on many fronts. And some have been societal, such as the growing importance of inclusivity in chemistry.

Through it all, we have always been grateful for how the chemistry community has embraced this magazine as a source of trusted news and commentary.

To mark C&EN’s centennial, we asked you, our readers, to tell us what you see as the most consequential events, discoveries, and developments of the past century.

A significant number of you noted the industrialization of the Haber-Bosch process, which, in the words of one reader, “helped save millions from starvation, fueled one of the biggest population growths in the history of [humankind] and created the conditions for our modern world.”

Almost as many of you remarked on polymer science, which has integrated plastics into the fabric of our lives, and on the significance of lithium-ion battery technology, which, as another reader wrote, “untethered us from power cords.” The discovery of DNA’s structure also stood out as a moment that paved the way for many life sciences technologies we rely on today. The discovery of penicillin and other medicinal molecules and the development of biologic drugs, such as recombinant insulin, made the cut too.

You noted the enormous importance of analytical instruments that allow scientists to observe and understand molecules at the smallest scales. You also pointed to the birth of green chemistry as a framework for reining in environmental harms and the crucial role that computers and big data now play in both research and industry.

Finally, you exhorted us to remember chemistry’s missteps, even as we laud its accomplishments.

We hope you enjoy reading about a century of chemistry’s milestones. Here’s to the next 100 years.

C&EN has placed the content of its special Centennial issue in front of its paywall. For more great C&EN articles, sign up for our newsletter here.

Contributors

EDITORIAL LEAD: Alla Katsnelson

PROJECT MANAGER: Michael Sheehan

WRITERS: Matt Blois, Leigh Krietsch Boerner, Chris Gorski, Bethany Halford, Mitch Jacoby, Alla Katsnelson, Laurel Oldach, Ariana Remmel, and Alexander H. Tullo

EDITORS: Alla Katsnelson and Michael McCoy

ADDITIONAL EDITORS: Laura Howes, Mitch Jacoby, and Manny I. Fox Morone

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Robert Bryson

ART DIRECTORS: William A. Ludwig, Robin L. Braverman, and Yang H. Ku

UI/UX DESIGNERS: Tchad Blair and Kay Youn

WEB PRODUCERS: Luis A. Carrillo, Ty A. Finocchiaro, and Jennifer Muller

COPYEDITORS: Michele Arboit and Sabrina J. Ashwell

PRODUCTION EDITORS: Jonathan Forney, David Padgham, Raadhia Patwary, Sydney Smith, and Marsha-Ann Watson

ENGAGEMENT EDITORS: Liam Conlon, Leeann Kirchner, and Marianna Limas

IDEA AGENTS: Our readers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE